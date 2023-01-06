10

UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Gastelum vs. Imavov

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Vegas 67: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Saturday, Jan. 14 - UFC Apex, in Las Vegas

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum (+170) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (-210)

  • Featherweight: Dan Ige (-135) vs. Damon Jackson (+110)

  • Middleweight: Punahele Soriano (-165) vs. Roman Kopylove (+135)

  • Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira (-110) vs. Raquel Pennington (-110)

  • Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov (-550) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+400)

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Middleweight: Claudio Ribeiro (-120) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (+100)

  • Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki (-650) vs. Nick Fiore (+450)

  • Bantamweight: Javid Basharat (-400) vs. Mateus Mendonca (+300)

  • Flyweight: Allan Nascimento (-400) vs. Carlos Hernandez (+300)

  • Featherweight: Isaac Dulgarian (+180) vs. Daniel Argueta (-225)

  • Flyweight: Charles Johnson (-450) vs. Jimmy Flick (+325)

  • Women's flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks

UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 - Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro

Fight card - (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira (-105) vs. Jamahal Hill (-115)

  • Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (C) (-115) vs. Brandon Moreno (C) (-105)

  • Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny

  • Women's flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade

  • Light heavyweight: Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potiera

  • Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

  • Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues

  • Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze

  • Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez

  • Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida

  • Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney

  • Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby

  • Women's featherweight: Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn

UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

Saturday, February 4, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac

  • Featherweight: Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson

  • Middleweight: Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin

  • Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Aguilar

  • Welterweight: Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt

  • Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 - RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+, PPV)

  • Lightweight: Islam Makhachev (C) (-350) vs. Alexander Volakaovski (C) (+275)

  • Featherweight*: Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett

  • Women's strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed

  • Lightweight: Joel Alvarez vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

  • Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter

  • Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Zhang Mingyang

  • Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

  • Featherweight: Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

  • Flyweight: Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

  • Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis

*-Interim championship fight

UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Saturday, February 18, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

UFC Fight Night

Saturday, February 25, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Yohan Lainesse

  • Women's flyweight: Cortney Casey vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

UFC 285

Saturday, March 4, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

UFC Fight Night

Saturday, March 11, 2023 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas

UFC 286

Saturday, March 18, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

UFC Fight Night

Saturday, March 25, 2023 - AT&T Center in San Antonio

