UFC schedule: Upcoming fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Gastelum vs. Imavov
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:
UFC Vegas 67: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Saturday, Jan. 14 - UFC Apex, in Las Vegas
Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum (+170) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (-210)
Featherweight: Dan Ige (-135) vs. Damon Jackson (+110)
Middleweight: Punahele Soriano (-165) vs. Roman Kopylove (+135)
Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira (-110) vs. Raquel Pennington (-110)
Bantamweight: Umar Nurmagomedov (-550) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+400)
Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Middleweight: Claudio Ribeiro (-120) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (+100)
Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki (-650) vs. Nick Fiore (+450)
Bantamweight: Javid Basharat (-400) vs. Mateus Mendonca (+300)
Flyweight: Allan Nascimento (-400) vs. Carlos Hernandez (+300)
Featherweight: Isaac Dulgarian (+180) vs. Daniel Argueta (-225)
Flyweight: Charles Johnson (-450) vs. Jimmy Flick (+325)
Women's flyweight: Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks
UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 - Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro
Fight card - (ESPN+, PPV)
Light heavyweight: Glover Teixeira (-105) vs. Jamahal Hill (-115)
Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo (C) (-115) vs. Brandon Moreno (C) (-105)
Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny
Women's flyweight: Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade
Light heavyweight: Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potiera
Light heavyweight: Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker
Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues
Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze
Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Mounir Lazzez
Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Jailton Almeida
Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney
Welterweight: Warlley Alves vs. Nicolas Dalby
Women's featherweight: Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn
UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
Saturday, February 4, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
Featherweight: Dooho Choi vs. Kyle Nelson
Middleweight: Junyong Park vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Jesus Aguilar
Welterweight: Yusaku Kinoshita vs. Adam Fugitt
Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm
UFC 284: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 - RAC Arena in Perth, Australia
Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+, PPV)
Lightweight: Islam Makhachev (C) (-350) vs. Alexander Volakaovski (C) (+275)
Featherweight*: Yair Rodriguez vs. Josh Emmett
Women's strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Elise Reed
Lightweight: Joel Alvarez vs. Zubaira Tukhugov
Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter
Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro vs. Zhang Mingyang
Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield
Featherweight: Josh Culibao vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
Flyweight: Shannon Ross vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
Featherweight: Jack Jenkins vs. Don Shainis
*-Interim championship fight
UFC Fight Night: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
Saturday, February 18, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
UFC Fight Night
Saturday, February 25, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Yohan Lainesse
Women's flyweight: Cortney Casey vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
UFC 285
Saturday, March 4, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night
Saturday, March 11, 2023 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas
UFC 286
Saturday, March 18, 2023 - O2 Arena in London
UFC Fight Night
Saturday, March 25, 2023 - AT&T Center in San Antonio