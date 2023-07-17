UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

UFC heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall is back Saturday after sitting out for a year due to a knee injury. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Saturday, July 22, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Main card - 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

• Women's flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

• Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

• Middleweight: Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz

• Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Farès Ziam

• Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Cubao

Prelims - 12 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos

• Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons

• Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Álvarez

• Heavyweight: Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues

• Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena

• Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad

• Lightweight: Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz

• Women's strawweight: Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil

• Flyweight: Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

Saturday, July 29, 2023 - Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight: Dustin Poirier (-125) vs. Justin Gaethje (+105)

• Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

• Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

• Middleweight: Paulo Costa (+100) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (-120)

• Welterweight: Stephen Thompson (-225) vs. Michel Pereira (+180)

• Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (-135) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (+110)

• Welterweight: Michael Chiesa (+140) vs. Kevin Holland (-175)

• Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Yohan Lainesse

• Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

• Flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

• Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim

• Women's flyweight: Joanne Woods vs. Priscila Cachoeira

UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 - Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

• Light heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

• Lightweight: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

• Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

• Featherweight: Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson

• Light heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ion Cutelaba

• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

• Featherweight: Sean Woodson vs. Steve Garcia

• Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Jake Hadley

• Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Kyler Phillips

• Flyweight: Ode' Osbourne vs. Assu Almabayev

• Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris

UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

• Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukas

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 - TD Garden in Boston

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Bantamweight championship: Aljamain Sterling (-375) vs. Sean O'Malley (+220)

• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos

• Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Song Yadong

• Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry

• Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista

• Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

• Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert

• Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

• Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

• Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 - Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore

Fight card - 8 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

• Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

• Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia

UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 - Accor Arena in Paris, France

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak

• Women's flyweight: Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

• Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Azamat Murzakanov

• Women's bantamweight: Zarah Fairn vs. Hailey Cowan

• Women's bantamweight: Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

UFC 293: TBD

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2023 - Sydney, Australia

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung

UFC 294: TBD

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)