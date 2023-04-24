UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Sterling vs. Cejudo at UFC 288
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:
UFC Fight Night 223: Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon
Saturday, April 29, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Bantamweight: Yadong Song (+110) vs. Ricky Simon (-135)
Middleweight: Caio Borralho (-300) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+240)
Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira (-275) vs. Cody Brundage (+220)
Heavyweight: Marcos Rogério de Lima (-165) vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta (+135)
Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)
Heavyweight: Martin Buday (-110) vs. Jake Collier (-110)
Featherweight: Julian Erosa (-155) vs. Fernando Padilla (+130)
Lightweight: Natan Levy (-275) vs. Pete Rodriguez (+225)
Flyweight: Cody Durden (+140) vs. Charles Johnson (-165)
Women's bantamweight: Stephanie Egger (-300) vs. Irina Alekseeva (+240)
Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher (-175) vs. Journey Newson (+145)
Women's bantamweight: Hailey Cowan (+100) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (-120)
UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Saturday, May 6, 2023 - Prudential Arena in Newark, New Jersey
Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) (-110) vs. Henry Cejudo (-110)
Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad
Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan
Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev
Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain
Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)
Heavyweight: Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter
Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro
Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz
UFC Fight Night 226: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
Saturday, May 13, 2023 - Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (Network TBD)
Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker
Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Heavyweight: Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman
Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Sivla de Andrade
Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Alex Morono
Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green
Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Court McGee
Women's bantamweight: Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa
Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Böhm
Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria
UFC Fight Night: Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana 2
Saturday, May 20, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (Network TBD)
Women's bantamweight: Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana
Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina
Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez
Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Welterweight: Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley
Lightweight: Diego Ferriera vs. Michael Johnson
Lightweight: Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore
Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
Women's flyweight: Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo
UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Brendan Allen
Saturday, June 3, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Brendan Allen
UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3
Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Julianna Peña
Lightweight: Charles Olivera vs. Beneil Dariush
Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Adam Fugitt
Lightweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Nate Daukaus
Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder
Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders
Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak
Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida
Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng
Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira
UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
Saturday, June 17, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (Network TBD)
Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Saturday, June 24, 2023 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Featherweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
UFC 290: TBD vs. TBD
Saturday, July 6, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (C) vs. Alexandre Pantoja
UFC 294: TBD
Sunday, October 22, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Fight card - TBD