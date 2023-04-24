UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Sterling vs. Cejudo at UFC 288

Yahoo Sports Staff
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Fight Night 223: Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon

Saturday, April 29, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)

  • Bantamweight: Yadong Song (+110) vs. Ricky Simon (-135)

  • Middleweight: Caio Borralho (-300) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+240)

  • Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira (-275) vs. Cody Brundage (+220)

  • Heavyweight: Marcos Rogério de Lima (-165) vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta (+135)

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)

  • Heavyweight: Martin Buday (-110) vs. Jake Collier (-110)

  • Featherweight: Julian Erosa (-155) vs. Fernando Padilla (+130)

  • Lightweight: Natan Levy (-275) vs. Pete Rodriguez (+225)

  • Flyweight: Cody Durden (+140) vs. Charles Johnson (-165)

  • Women's bantamweight: Stephanie Egger (-300) vs. Irina Alekseeva (+240)

  • Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher (-175) vs. Journey Newson (+145)

  • Women's bantamweight: Hailey Cowan (+100) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (-120)

Aljamain Sterling defends his UFC bantamweight championship against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Saturday, May 6, 2023 - Prudential Arena in Newark, New Jersey

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) (-110) vs. Henry Cejudo (-110)

  • Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad

  • Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan

  • Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev

  • Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

  • Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

  • Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

  • Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)

  • Heavyweight: Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

  • Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

  • Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

  • Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro

  • Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz

UFC Fight Night 226: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Saturday, May 13, 2023 - Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (Network TBD)

  • Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

  • Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

  • Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

  • Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

  • Heavyweight: Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

  • Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Sivla de Andrade

  • Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

  • Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green

  • Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

  • Women's bantamweight: Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa

  • Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Böhm

  • Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria

UFC Fight Night: Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana 2

Saturday, May 20, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (Network TBD)

  • Women's bantamweight: Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana

  • Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina

  • Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez

  • Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

  • Welterweight: Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley

  • Lightweight: Diego Ferriera vs. Michael Johnson

  • Lightweight: Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

  • Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore

  • Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

  • Women's flyweight: Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo

UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Brendan Allen

Saturday, June 3, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Brendan Allen

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3

Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Julianna Peña

  • Lightweight: Charles Olivera vs. Beneil Dariush

  • Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Adam Fugitt

  • Lightweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

  • Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Nate Daukaus

  • Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

  • Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

  • Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

  • Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak

  • Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida

  • Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

  • Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

  • Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Saturday, June 17, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (Network TBD)

  • Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Saturday, June 24, 2023 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

  • Featherweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC 290: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, July 6, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (C) vs. Alexandre Pantoja

UFC 294: TBD

Sunday, October 22, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - TBD