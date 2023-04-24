UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Sterling vs. Cejudo at UFC 288

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Fight Night 223: Yadong Song vs. Ricky Simon

Saturday, April 29, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Yadong Song (+110) vs. Ricky Simon (-135)

Middleweight: Caio Borralho (-300) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+240)

Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira (-275) vs. Cody Brundage (+220)

Heavyweight: Marcos Rogério de Lima (-165) vs. Waldo Cortes Acosta (+135)

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Heavyweight: Martin Buday (-110) vs. Jake Collier (-110)

Featherweight: Julian Erosa (-155) vs. Fernando Padilla (+130)

Lightweight: Natan Levy (-275) vs. Pete Rodriguez (+225)

Flyweight: Cody Durden (+140) vs. Charles Johnson (-165)

Women's bantamweight: Stephanie Egger (-300) vs. Irina Alekseeva (+240)

Bantamweight: Brian Kelleher (-175) vs. Journey Newson (+145)

Women's bantamweight: Hailey Cowan (+100) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (-120)

Aljamain Sterling defends his UFC bantamweight championship against Henry Cejudo at UFC 288. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Saturday, May 6, 2023 - Prudential Arena in Newark, New Jersey

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) (-110) vs. Henry Cejudo (-110)

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad

Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Movsar Evloev

Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)

Heavyweight: Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz

Story continues

UFC Fight Night 226: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Saturday, May 13, 2023 - Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (Network TBD)

Heavyweight: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Heavyweight: Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Sivla de Andrade

Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green

Welterweight: Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

Women's bantamweight: Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa

Women's flyweight: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Böhm

Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria

UFC Fight Night: Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana 2

Saturday, May 20, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (Network TBD)

Women's bantamweight: Raquel Pennington vs. Irene Aldana

Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez

Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Welterweight: Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley

Lightweight: Diego Ferriera vs. Michael Johnson

Lightweight: Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore

Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Women's flyweight: Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo

UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Brendan Allen

Saturday, June 3, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Brendan Allen

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3

Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Julianna Peña

Lightweight: Charles Olivera vs. Beneil Dariush

Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Adam Fugitt

Lightweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Nate Daukaus

Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida

Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Saturday, June 17, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (Network TBD)

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Saturday, June 24, 2023 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Featherweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

UFC 290: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, July 6, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (C) vs. Alexandre Pantoja

UFC 294: TBD

Sunday, October 22, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - TBD