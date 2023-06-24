UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Sean Strickland will face Abus Magomedov (not pictured) in the main event of UFC Vegas 76 on July 1 at the Apex. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Vegas 76: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Sean Strickland (-175) vs. Abus Magomedov (+145)

• Lightweight: Damir Ismagulov (-155) vs. Grant Dawson (+125)

• Welterweight: Max Griffin (+170) vs. Michael Morales (-210)

• Women's flyweight: Ariane Lipski (+135) vs. Melissa Gatto (-165)

• Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim (-275) vs. Benoît Saint-Denis (+210)

• Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Kevin Lee (+200) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (-250)

• Featherweight: Joanderson Brito vs. Westin Wilson

• Women's featherweight: Yana Santos (+160) vs. Karol Rosa (-200)

• Lightweight: Guram Kutateladze (-400) vs. Elves Brener (+300)

• Women's flyweight: Ivana Petrovic (-225) vs. Luana Carolina (+185)

• Heavyweight: Alexandr Romanov (-120) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (+100)

UFC 290: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Saturday, July 8, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Featherweight championship: Alex Volkanovski (-450) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+340)

• Flyweight championship: Brandon Moreno (-165) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (+135)

• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker (-375) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (+295)

• Lightweight: Jalin Turner (-225) vs. Dan Hooker (+185)

• Middleweight: Bo Nickal (-1000) vs. Tresean Gore (+625)

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

• Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena

• Women's strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

• Light heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield

Early prelims - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

• Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Marcin Prachnio

• Bantamweight: Christian Rodriguez vs. Cameron Saaiman

• Flyweight: Shannon Ross vs. Jesus Aguilar

• Lightweight: Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

UFC Vegas 77: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Saturday, July 15, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

• Women's strawweight: Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Istela Nunes

• Featherweight: Austin Lingo vs. Melquizael Costa

• Middleweight: Albert Duraev vs. Junyong Park

• Flyweight: Jafael Filho vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

• Women's featherweight: Norma Dumont vs. Chelsea Chandler

UFC London: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Saturday, July 22, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

• Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena

• Women's flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

• Featherweight: Lerone Murphy vs. Josh Cubao

• Bantamweight: Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos

• Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Álvarez

• Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad

• Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

• Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Farès Ziam

• Lightweight: Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz

• Heavyweight: Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues

• Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons

• Middleweight: Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

Saturday, July 29, 2023 - Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight: Dustin Poirier (-125) vs. Justin Gaethje (+105)

• Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

• Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

• Middleweight: Paulo Costa (+100) vs. Ikram Aliskerov (-120)

• Welterweight: Stephen Thompson (-225) vs. Michel Pereira (+180)

• Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (-135) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (+110)

• Welterweight: Michael Chiesa (+140) vs. Kevin Holland (-175)

• Welterweight: Matthew Semelsberger vs. Yohan Lainesse

• Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Claudio Ribeiro

• Flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Vinicius Salvador

• Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Gabriel Bonfim

• Women's flyweight: Joanne Woods vs. Priscila Cachoeira

UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 - Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Fight card - TBD

• Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 - TD Garden in Boston

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Bantamweight championship: Aljamain Sterling (-375) vs. Sean O'Malley (+220)

• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos

• Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 - Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore

Fight card - TBD

• Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 - Accor Arena in Paris, France

Fight card - TBD

• Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak

UFC 293: TBD

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2023 - Sydney, Australia

Fight card - TBD

UFC 294: TBD

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - TBD