UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Dern vs. Hill

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Vegas 73: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Saturday, May 20, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (-175) vs. Angela Hill (+145)

  • Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan (+200) vs. Anthony Hernandez (-250)

  • Women's strawweight: Emily Ducote (+125) vs. Loopy Godinez (-150)

  • Welterweight: Andre Fialho (+175) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-225)

  • Lightweight: Maheshate (+130) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (-160)

  • Lightweight: Diego Ferriera (-155) vs. Michael Johnson (+125)

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

  • Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-140) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+115)

  • Welterweight: Orion Cosce (-135) vs. Gilbert Urbina (+110)

  • Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi (+145) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (-175)

  • Lightweight: Chase Hooper (+110) vs. Nick Fiore (-135)

  • Women's flyweight: Natalia Silva (-800) vs. Victoria Leonardo (+550)

  • Welterweight: Takashi Sato (-110) vs. Themba Gorimbo (-110)

UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Saturday, June 3, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 9 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

  • Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

  • Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Ludovit Klein

  • Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

  • Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

  • Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Guram Kutatdeladze

Prelims - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Welterweight: Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

  • Bantamweight: John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonça

  • Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes

  • Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz

  • Women's strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey

  • Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

  • Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Maxime Grishin

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Irene Aldana

  • Lightweight: Charles Olivera vs. Beneil Dariush

  • Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Adam Fugitt

  • Lightweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

  • Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak

  • Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Nate Daukaus

  • Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

  • Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida

Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)

  • Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

  • Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

  • Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

  • Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Saturday, June 17, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

  • Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quiñonez

UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Saturday, June 24, 2023 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

  • Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

  • Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

  • Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

  • Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman

  • Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe

  • Featherweight: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

  • Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

  • Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

  • Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Loik Radzhabov

  • Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Sedriques Dumas

  • Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

  • Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

UFC 290: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Saturday, July 8, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, PPV)

  • Featherweight: Alex Volkanovski (C) vs. Yair Rodriguez (C)

  • Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (C) vs. Alexandre Pantoja

  • Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

  • Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

  • Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore

  • Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena

  • Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Manel Kape

  • Women's strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

  • Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Saturday, July 15, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

  • Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

UFC Fight Night: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Saturday, July 22, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (Network TBD)

  • Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

  • Women's flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

  • Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Álvarez

  • Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad

  • Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

  • Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Farès Ziam

  • Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

Saturday, July 29, 2023 - Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

  • Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

  • Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

  • Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov

  • Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

  • Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

  • Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

Saturday, Aug. 19 - TD Garden in Boston

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

  • Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. Sean O'Malley

  • Women's strawweight: Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos

UFC 294: TBD

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - TBD