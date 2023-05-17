UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Dern vs. Hill

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Vegas 73: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Saturday, May 20, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (-175) vs. Angela Hill (+145)

Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan (+200) vs. Anthony Hernandez (-250)

Women's strawweight: Emily Ducote (+125) vs. Loopy Godinez (-150)

Welterweight: Andre Fialho (+175) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-225)

Lightweight: Maheshate (+130) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (-160)

Lightweight: Diego Ferriera (-155) vs. Michael Johnson (+125)

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-140) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+115)

Welterweight: Orion Cosce (-135) vs. Gilbert Urbina (+110)

Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi (+145) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (-175)

Lightweight: Chase Hooper (+110) vs. Nick Fiore (-135)

Women's flyweight: Natalia Silva (-800) vs. Victoria Leonardo (+550)

Welterweight: Takashi Sato (-110) vs. Themba Gorimbo (-110)

UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Saturday, June 3, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 9 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Ludovit Klein

Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano

Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza

Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Guram Kutatdeladze

Prelims - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Welterweight: Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Bantamweight: John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonça

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes

Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz

Women's strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda

Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Maxime Grishin

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana

Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Irene Aldana

Lightweight: Charles Olivera vs. Beneil Dariush

Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Adam Fugitt

Lightweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak

Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Nate Daukaus

Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida

Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)

Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Saturday, June 17, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier

Prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quiñonez

UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Saturday, June 24, 2023 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman

Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe

Featherweight: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos

Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa

Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson

Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Loik Radzhabov

Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Sedriques Dumas

Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

Saturday, July 1, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov

UFC 290: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez

Saturday, July 8, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, PPV)

Featherweight: Alex Volkanovski (C) vs. Yair Rodriguez (C)

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (C) vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore

Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Manel Kape

Women's strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes

Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price

UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Saturday, July 15, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)

Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

UFC Fight Night: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Saturday, July 22, 2023 - O2 Arena in London

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (Network TBD)

Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Women's flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Álvarez

Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad

Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Farès Ziam

Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons

UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2

Saturday, July 29, 2023 - Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira

Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green

Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

Saturday, Aug. 19 - TD Garden in Boston

Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. Sean O'Malley

Women's strawweight: Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos

UFC 294: TBD

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - TBD