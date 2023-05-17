UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Dern vs. Hill
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:
UFC Vegas 73: Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
Saturday, May 20, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (-175) vs. Angela Hill (+145)
Middleweight: Edmen Shahbazyan (+200) vs. Anthony Hernandez (-250)
Women's strawweight: Emily Ducote (+125) vs. Loopy Godinez (-150)
Welterweight: Andre Fialho (+175) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-225)
Lightweight: Maheshate (+130) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (-160)
Lightweight: Diego Ferriera (-155) vs. Michael Johnson (+125)
Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-140) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+115)
Welterweight: Orion Cosce (-135) vs. Gilbert Urbina (+110)
Heavyweight: Ilir Latifi (+145) vs. Rodrigo Nascimento (-175)
Lightweight: Chase Hooper (+110) vs. Nick Fiore (-135)
Women's flyweight: Natalia Silva (-800) vs. Victoria Leonardo (+550)
Welterweight: Takashi Sato (-110) vs. Themba Gorimbo (-110)
UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
Saturday, June 3, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 9 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi
Featherweight: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda
Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Ludovit Klein
Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano
Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza
Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey vs. Guram Kutatdeladze
Prelims - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Welterweight: Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov
Bantamweight: John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonça
Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes
Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz
Women's strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda
Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Maxime Grishin
UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana
Saturday, June 10, 2023 - Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Women's bantamweight: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. Irene Aldana
Lightweight: Charles Olivera vs. Beneil Dariush
Welterweight: Mike Mallott vs. Adam Fugitt
Lightweight: Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Eryk Anders
Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak
Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Nate Daukaus
Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Chris Curtis
Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida
Early prelims - 6 p.m. ET (UFC FightPass)
Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng
Featherweight: Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder
Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira
Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
Saturday, June 17, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier
Prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Welterweight: Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov
Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Cristian Quiñonez
UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Saturday, June 24, 2023 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ABC)
Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber
Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Bruno Silva
Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Wellington Turman
Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Phil Rowe
Featherweight: David Onama vs. Gabriel Santos
Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa
Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Gillian Robertson
Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki vs. Loik Radzhabov
Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Sedriques Dumas
Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
UFC Fight Night: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov
Saturday, July 1, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov
UFC 290: Alex Volkanovski vs. Yair Rodriguez
Saturday, July 8, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+, PPV)
Featherweight: Alex Volkanovski (C) vs. Yair Rodriguez (C)
Flyweight: Brandon Moreno (C) vs. Alexandre Pantoja
Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus Du Plessis
Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker
Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Tresean Gore
Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Jack Della Maddalena
Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Manel Kape
Women's strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Denise Gomes
Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Niko Price
UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
Saturday, July 15, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+)
Women's bantamweight: Holly Holm vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
UFC Fight Night: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
Saturday, July 22, 2023 - O2 Arena in London
Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (Network TBD)
Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
Women's flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Lightweight: Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Álvarez
Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad
Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili
Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Farès Ziam
Welterweight: Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons
UFC 291: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2
Saturday, July 29, 2023 - Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alex Pereira
Lightweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Bobby Green
Middleweight: Paulo Costa vs. Ikram Aliskerov
Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira
Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima
Welterweight: Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Holland
UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley
Saturday, Aug. 19 - TD Garden in Boston
Fight card - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+, PPV)
Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) vs. Sean O'Malley
Women's strawweight: Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos
UFC 294: TBD
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Fight card - TBD