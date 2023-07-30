UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

Cory Sandhagen dominated Marlon Vera his last time out. He faces Rob Font in the main event of Saturday's UFC Nashville. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 - Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font

• Light heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

• Lightweight: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

• Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

• Featherweight: Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson

• Light heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ion Cutelaba

• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez

• Featherweight: Sean Woodson vs. Steve Garcia

• Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Jake Hadley

• Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Kyler Phillips

• Flyweight: Ode' Osbourne vs. Assu Almabayev

• Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris

UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

• Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukas

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 - TD Garden in Boston

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Bantamweight championship: Aljamain Sterling (-275) vs. Sean O'Malley (+210)

• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos

• Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry

• Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista

Prelims

• Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

• Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

• Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert

• Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

• Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

• Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 - Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore

Fight card - 8 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

• Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

• Women's flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos

• Welterweight:Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya

• Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

• Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

• Heavyweight: Waldo Acosta Cortes vs. Lukasz Brzeski

• Women's flyweight: Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich

• Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia

UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 - Accor Arena in Paris, France

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak

• Women's flyweight: Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

• Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Azamat Murzakanov

• Women's bantamweight: Zarah Fairn vs. Hailey Cowan

• Women's bantamweight: Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

UFC 293: TBD

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 - Sydney, Australia

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung

UFC 294: TBD

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)