UFC schedule: Fight cards, times, locations, odds and how to watch, including Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:
UFC Nashville: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 - Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
• Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font
• Light heavyweight: Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur
• Lightweight: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein
• Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu
• Featherweight: Billy Quarantillo vs. Damon Jackson
• Light heavyweight: Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ion Cutelaba
• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Tatiana Suarez
• Featherweight: Sean Woodson vs. Steve Garcia
• Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Jake Hadley
• Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Kyler Phillips
• Flyweight: Ode' Osbourne vs. Assu Almabayev
• Welterweight: Jeremiah Wells vs. Carlston Harris
UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas
Fight card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
• Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos
• Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Chris Daukas
UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley
Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 - TD Garden in Boston
Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)
• Bantamweight championship: Aljamain Sterling (-275) vs. Sean O'Malley (+210)
• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos
• Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry
• Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista
Prelims
• Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz
• Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares
• Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert
• Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva
• Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin
• Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz
UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 - Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore
Fight card - 8 a.m. ET (ESPN+)
• Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
• Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
• Women's flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
• Welterweight:Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya
• Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
• Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter
• Heavyweight: Waldo Acosta Cortes vs. Lukasz Brzeski
• Women's flyweight: Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich
• Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia
UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak
Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 - Accor Arena in Paris, France
Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
• Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak
• Women's flyweight: Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas
• Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Azamat Murzakanov
• Women's bantamweight: Zarah Fairn vs. Hailey Cowan
• Women's bantamweight: Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
UFC 293: TBD
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 - Sydney, Australia
Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)
• Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung
UFC 294: TBD
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Fight card - 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)