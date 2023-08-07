UFC schedule: Fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos is a slight favorite at BetMGM in Saturday's main event matchup versus Vicente Luque. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Vegas 78: Vicente Luque vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 - UFC Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Vicente Luque (EV) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (-120)

• Featherweight: Cub Swanson (+195) vs. Hakeem Dawodu (-235)

• Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. (-200) vs. Chris Daukas (+165)

• Women's strawweight: Polyana Viana (+160) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (-190)

• Middleweight: A.J. Dobson (+125) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (-150)

• Middleweight: Josh Fremd (-325) vs. Jamie Pickett (+255)

Preliminary card - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: JP Buys (+295) vs. Marcus McGhee (-375)

• Lightweight: Terrance McKinney (-300) vs. Mike Breeden (+240)

• Featherweight: Francis Marshall (-160) vs. Isaac Dulgarian (+135)

• Heavyweight: Josh Parisian (+165) vs. Martin Buday (-200)

• Bantamweight: Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Brady Hiestand

• Women's strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim (-250) vs. Montserrat Ruiz (+200)

• Women's flyweight: Juliana Miller (+120) vs. Luana Santos (-145)

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 - TD Garden in Boston

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Bantamweight championship: Aljamain Sterling (-275) vs. Sean O'Malley (+210)

• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili (C) vs. Amanda Lemos

• Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry

• Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista

• Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz

Preliminary card - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+ PPV)

• Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Brad Tavares

• Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin

• Middleweight: Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert

• Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva

• Women's flyweight: Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz

UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 - Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore

Fight card - 8 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

• Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

• Women's flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos

• Welterweight:Song Kenan vs. Rolando Bedoya

• Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

• Heavyweight: Junior Tafa vs. Parker Porter

• Heavyweight: Waldo Acosta Cortes vs. Lukasz Brzeski

• Women's flyweight: Liang Na vs. JJ Aldrich

• Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura vs. Fernie Garcia

UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak

Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 - Accor Arena in Paris, France

Fight card - 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak

• Women's flyweight: Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

• Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Azamat Murzakanov

• Women's bantamweight: Zarah Fairn vs. Hailey Cowan

• Women's bantamweight: Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

UFC 293: TBD

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 - Sydney, Australia

Fight card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung

UFC 294: TBD

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)