UFC schedule, fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch UFC Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Jared Cannonier reacts after his victory over Marvin Vettori of Italy in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 17, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Saturday, June 8, 2024 - KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET)

• Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov

• Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby

• Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

• Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

• Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reece

• Welterweight: Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano

Prelims (Start time 5 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein

• Welterweight: Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates

• Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler

• Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa

• Bantamweight: John Castañeda vs. Daniel Marcos

• Women's strawweight: Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes

• Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus

• Women's strawweight: Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar

UFC Vegas: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira

Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira

• Middleweight: Andre Muniz vs. Ikram Aliserov

• Featherweight: Timmy Cuamba vs. Lucas Almeida

• Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Miles Johns

• Flyweight: Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Johnson

• Bantamweight: Brady Hiestand vs. Garrett Armfield

Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Joshua Van

• Flyweight: Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Maness

• Welterweight: Josh Quinlan vs. Adam Fugitt

• Women's flyweight: Carli Judice vs. Gabriella Fernandes

• Featherweight: Jeka Saragih vs. Westin Wilson

• Women's strawweight: Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri

• Featherweight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Melquizael Costa

UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Main card (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev

• Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov

• Welterweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez

• Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan

• Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir

• Middleweight: Shara Magomedov vs. Joilton Lutterbach

Prelims (Start time 12 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon

• Welterweight: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby

• Bantamweight: Farid Basharat vs. Montel Jackson

• Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Muin Gafurov

• Light heavyweight: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

• Middleweight: Abu Azaitar vs. Denis Tiuliulin

• Bantamweight: Xiao Long vs. Changho Lee

UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight: Conor McGregor (-115) vs. Michael Chandler (-105)

• Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs. TBD

• Women's bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

• Middleweight: Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

• Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili

• Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

• Women's strawweight: Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson

• Flyweight: Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez

UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

Saturday, July 27, 2024 - Co-op Live in Manchester, England

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Welterweight: Leon Edwards (-225) vs. Belal Muhammad (+175)

• Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall (-250) vs. Curtis Blaydes (+200)

• Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze

• Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape

• Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Women's strawweight: Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil

• Bantamweight: Caolán Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras

• Women's strawweight: Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda

• Heavyweight: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Mick Parkin

• Welterweight: Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons

• Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Robert Brczek

• Light heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio

• Welterweight: Sam Patterson vs. Kiefer Crosbie

UFC Abu Dhabi: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main card (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

• Welterweight: Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque

• Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

• Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Lupe Godínez

• Welterweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa

UFC 305

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 - RAC Arena (AUS) in Perth, Australia

UFC 306

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 - The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 308

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 - Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates