UFC schedule, fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch UFC Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.
Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:
UFC Louisville: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Saturday, June 8, 2024 - KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET)
• Middleweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
• Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby
• Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
• Middleweight: Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
• Middleweight: Julian Marquez vs. Zachary Reece
• Welterweight: Miguel Baeza vs. Punahele Soriano
Prelims (Start time 5 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
• Lightweight: Thiago Moises vs. Ludovit Klein
• Welterweight: Charles Radtke vs. Carlos Prates
• Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Jesse Butler
• Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Montana De La Rosa
• Bantamweight: John Castañeda vs. Daniel Marcos
• Women's strawweight: Eduarda Moura vs. Denise Gomes
• Bantamweight: Cody Stamann vs. Taylor Lapilus
• Women's strawweight: Rayanne dos Santos vs. Puja Tomar
UFC Vegas: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira
Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas
Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)
• Flyweight: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira
• Middleweight: Andre Muniz vs. Ikram Aliserov
• Featherweight: Timmy Cuamba vs. Lucas Almeida
• Bantamweight: Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Miles Johns
• Flyweight: Asu Almabayev vs. Jose Johnson
• Bantamweight: Brady Hiestand vs. Garrett Armfield
Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)
• Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Joshua Van
• Flyweight: Jimmy Flick vs. Nate Maness
• Welterweight: Josh Quinlan vs. Adam Fugitt
• Women's flyweight: Carli Judice vs. Gabriella Fernandes
• Featherweight: Jeka Saragih vs. Westin Wilson
• Women's strawweight: Josefine Knutsson vs. Julia Polastri
• Featherweight: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Melquizael Costa
UFC Saudi Arabia: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Main card (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)
• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev
• Heavyweight: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov
• Welterweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez
• Featherweight: Muhammad Naimov vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
• Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Volkan Oezdemir
• Middleweight: Shara Magomedov vs. Joilton Lutterbach
Prelims (Start time 12 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
• Lightweight: Nasrat Haqparast vs. Jared Gordon
• Welterweight: Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Nicolas Dalby
• Bantamweight: Farid Basharat vs. Montel Jackson
• Bantamweight: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Muin Gafurov
• Light heavyweight: Magomed Gadzhiyasulov vs. Brendson Ribeiro
• Middleweight: Abu Azaitar vs. Denis Tiuliulin
• Bantamweight: Xiao Long vs. Changho Lee
UFC 303: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler
Saturday, June 29, 2024 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
• Lightweight: Conor McGregor (-115) vs. Michael Chandler (-105)
• Light heavyweight: Jamahal Hill vs. TBD
• Women's bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson
• Middleweight: Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
• Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Page
Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
• Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili
• Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva
Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
• Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri
• Women's strawweight: Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson
• Flyweight: Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez
UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad
Saturday, July 27, 2024 - Co-op Live in Manchester, England
Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
• Welterweight: Leon Edwards (-225) vs. Belal Muhammad (+175)
• Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall (-250) vs. Curtis Blaydes (+200)
• Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze
• Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape
• Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett
Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)
• Women's strawweight: Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil
• Bantamweight: Caolán Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras
• Women's strawweight: Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira
Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)
• Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda
• Heavyweight: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Mick Parkin
• Welterweight: Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons
• Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Robert Brczek
• Light heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio
• Welterweight: Sam Patterson vs. Kiefer Crosbie
UFC Abu Dhabi: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Main card (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)
• Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
• Welterweight: Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque
• Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo
• Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Lupe Godínez
• Welterweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa
UFC 305
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 - RAC Arena (AUS) in Perth, Australia
UFC 306
Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 - The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC 308
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 - Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates