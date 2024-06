UFC schedule, fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2

UFC schedule, fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC 303: Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2

Saturday, June 29, 2024 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Light heavyweight championship: Alex Pereira (-165) vs. Jiří Procházka (+140)

• Featherweight: Brian Ortega (+125) vs. Diego Lopes (-150)

• Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze

• Women's bantamweight: Mayra Bueno Silva (-190) vs. Macy Chiasson (+155)

• Welterweight: Ian Machado Garry (-125) vs. Michael Page (+105)

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Joe Pyfer (-275) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (+220)

• Featherweight: Cub Swanson (+160) vs. Andre Fili (-190)

• Featherweight: Charles Jourdain (-135) vs. Jean Silva (+110)

• Bantamweight: Payton Talbott (-1600) vs. Yanis Ghemmouri (+850)

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Women's strawweight: Michelle Waterson-Gomez (+165) vs. Gillian Robertson (-200)

• Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski (+225) vs. Martin Buday (-275)

• Flyweight: Rei Tsuruya (-400) vs. Carlos Hernandez (+300)

• Bantamweight: Ricky Simon (-225) vs. Vinicius Oliveira (+185)

UFC Denver: Maycee Barber vs. Rose Namajunas

Saturday, July 13, 2024 - Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Women's flyweight: Maycee Barber vs. Rose Namajunas

• Women's flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

• Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov

• Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Mike Davis

• Welterweight: Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina

Prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez

• Middleweight: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage

• Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa

• Women's flyweight: Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova

• Middleweight: Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski

UFC Vegas

Saturday, July 20, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Junyong Park

• Featherweight: Jeongyeong Lee vs. Hyder Amil

• Featherweight: Dooho Choi vs. Bill Algeo

• Women's strawweight: Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba

Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. Seungwoo Choi

• Women's flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick

• Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Bruno Silva

• Women's flyweight: Luana Carolina vs. Lucie Pudilova

UFC 304: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

Saturday, July 27, 2024 - Co-op Live in Manchester, England

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Welterweight championship: Leon Edwards (-225) vs. Belal Muhammad (+175)

• Heavyweight: Tom Aspinall (-225) vs. Curtis Blaydes (+185)

• Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Paddy Pimblett

• Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape

• Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Women's strawweight: Molly McCann vs. Bruna Brasil

• Bantamweight: Caolán Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras

• Women's strawweight: Shauna Bannon vs. Ravena Oliveira

• Featherweight: Nathaniel Wood vs. Daniel Pineda

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Mick Parkin

• Welterweight: Oban Elliott vs. Preston Parsons

• Middleweight: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Robert Bryczek

• Light heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Marcin Prachnio

• Welterweight: Sam Patterson vs. Kiefer Crosbie

UFC Abu Dhabi: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main card (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

• Welterweight: Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque

• Bantamweight: Marlon Vera vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

• Women's strawweight: Mackenzie Dern vs. Loopy Godínez

• Welterweight: Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa

UFC 305: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya

Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024 - RAC Arena in Perth, Australia

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Middleweight championship: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya

UFC 306

Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 - The Sphere in Las Vegas

UFC Paris

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 - Accor Arena in Paris

UFC 308

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 - Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates