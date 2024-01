UFC schedule, fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 - Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Middleweight championship: Sean Strickland (-135) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (+115)

• Women's bantamweight championship: Raquel Pennington (+145) vs. Mayra Bueno Silva (-175)

• Welterweight: Neil Magny (+310) vs. Mike Malott (-400)

• Middleweight: Chris Curtis (-200) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (+165)

• Featherweight: Arnold Allen (+155) vs. Movsar Evloev (-185)

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Brad Katona (-200) vs. Garrett Armfield (+165)

• Featherweight: Charles Jourdain (-185) vs. Sean Woodson (+155)

• Bantamweight: Serhiy Sidey (-175) vs. Ramon Tavares (+145)

• Women's strawweight: Gillian Robertson (-250) vs. Polyana Viana (+200)

Early prelims (Start time 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Yohan Lainesse (-145) vs. Sam Patterson (+120)

• Women's flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius (-400) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+310)

• Flyweight: Malcolm Gordon (-195) vs. Jimmy Flick (+160)

UFC Fight Night: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Saturday, Feb. 3 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov

• Lightweight: Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober

• Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Muslim Slaikhov

• Women's flyweight: Luana Carolina vs. Julija Stoliarenko

• Middleweight: Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov

• Welterweight: Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke

Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Women's strawweight: Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbita

• Strawweight: Charles Johnson vs. Azat Maksum

• Welterweight: Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez

• Featherweight: Jeongyeong Lee vs. Blake Bilder

• Women's flyweight: Viviane Araujo vs. Natalia Silva

• Lightweight: Landon Quiñones vs. Marquel Mederos

• Heavyweight: Thomas Petersen vs. Jamal Pogues

UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer

• Featherweight: Dan Ige vs. Lerone Murphy

• Middleweight: Robert Bryczek vs. Albert Dumaev

• Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues

• Lightweight: Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers

• Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates

• Lightweight: Damir Hadzovic vs. Bolaji Oki

• Women's strawweight: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil

• Light heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio

• Welterweight: Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells

• Light heavyweight: Zac Pauga vs. Bogdan Guskov

• Featherweight: Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Hyder Amil

• Bantamweight: Daniel Marcos vs. Aoriqileng

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 - Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Featherweight championship: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

• Middleweight: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

• Bantamweight: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo

• Welterweight: Geoff Neal vs. Ian Garry

• Middleweight: Anthony Hernandez vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

•Women's strawweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Amanda Lemos

• Heavyweight: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa

• Middleweight: AJ Dobson vs. Tresean Gore

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Light heavyweight: Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

• Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick

• Middleweight: Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn

• Welterweight: Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow

UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2

Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 - Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval

• Featherweight: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

• Women's strawweight: Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes

• Flyweight: Édgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

• Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Prelims (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Victor Altamirano vs. Felipe dos Santos

• Flyweight: Jesús Santos Aguilar vs. Mateus Mendonça

• Lightweight: Manuel Torres vs. Chris Duncan

• Flyweight: Luis Rodriguez vs. Denys Bondar

• Bantamweight: Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado

• Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Farés Ziam

• Featherweight: Erik Silva vs. Muhammad Naimov

UFC Saudi Arabia

Saturday, March 2, 2024 - Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Chito Vera 2

Saturday, March 9, 2024 - Kaseya Center in Miami

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs. Maron Vera

• Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis

• Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

• Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena

• Welterweight: Michael Page vs. Kevin Holland

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPNN/ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong

• Lightweight: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael Dos Anjos

• Women's flyweight: Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber

• Bantamweight: Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian

• Middleweight: Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

• Flyweight: CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev

UFC Fight Night: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

Saturday, March 16, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura

UFC Fight Night: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas

Saturday, March 23, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas

UFC Atlantic City: Sean Brady vs. Vicente Luque

Saturday, March 30, 2024 - Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Vicente Luque

• Women's flyweight: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot

Prelims (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen

Saturday, April 6, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen

UFC 300

Saturday, April 13, 2024 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

• Lightweight: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

• Light heavyweight: Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

• Middleweight: Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Bobby Green

• Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green