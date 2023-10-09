UFC schedule: Fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Vegas 81: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff (-165) vs. Edson Barboza (+135)

• Women's flyweight: Jennifer Maia (-145) vs. Viviane Araujo (+120)

• Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez (-115) vs. Adrian Yanez (-105)

• Catchweight: Edgar Chairez (-300) vs. Daniel Lacerda (+240)

• Bantamweight: Christian Rodriguez (-145) vs. Cameron Saaiman (+120)

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Darren Elkins (+165) vs. TJ Brown (-200)

• Women's bantamweight: Irina Alekseeva (+135) vs. Melissa Dixon (-165)

• Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. TBA

• Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez (-250) vs. Alatengheili (+200)

• Women's strawweight: Ashley Yoder (+275) vs. Emily Ducote (-350)

• Women's bantamweight: Tainara Lisboa (-350) vs. Ravena Oliveira Morais (+275)

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main card - 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight championship: Islam Makhachev (C) vs. Charles Oliveira

• Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa

• Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

• Middleweight: Warlley Alves vs. Ikram Aliskerov

• Bantamweight: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

Prelims - 10 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

• Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek

• Bantamweight: Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

• Middleweight: Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

• Lightweight: Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

• Featherweight: Nathanial Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov

• Women's strawweight: Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey

• Middleweight: Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva

UFC Sao Paulo: Derrick Lewis vs. Jailton Almeida

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 - Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Main card - 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Jailton Almeida

• Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

• Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don'tale Mayes

• Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

• Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

• Lightweight: Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Prelims - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight: Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

• Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

• Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Daniel Marcos

• Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas

• Women's strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Denise Gomes

• Featherweight: Lucas Alexander vs. David Onama

• Women's strawweight: Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Conejo Ruiz

• Lightweight: Kaue Fernandes vs. Marc Diakiese

UFC 295: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 - Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Heavyweight championship: Jon Jones (c) vs. Stipe Miocic

• Light heavyweight championship: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

• Featherweight: Diego Lopes vs. Pat Sabatini

• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

• Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Benoit Saint Denis

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg

• Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs. Loopy Godinez

Prelims - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Mark O. Madsen

• Flyweight: Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas

UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

• Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre

Prelims - 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Cesar Almeida vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

• Bantamweight: John Castaneda vs. Kyung Ho Kang

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2023 - Las Vegas

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Welterweight championship: Leon Edwards (c) vs. Colby Covington

• Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Brandon Moreno

• Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

• Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson

• Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Ian Garry

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Women's flyweight: Casey O'Neill vs. Ariane Lipski