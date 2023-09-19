UFC schedule: Fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Saturday, Sept, 23 2023 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

• Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige

• Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

• Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher

• Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Bantamweight: Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns

• Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho

• Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier

• Women's strawweight: Mizuki vs. Hannah Goldy

• Women's bantamweight: Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal

UFC Vegas 80: Bobby Green vs. Grant Dawson

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Bobby Green vs. Grant Dawson

• Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins vs. Ion Cutelaba

• Flyweight: Nate Maness vs. Mateus Mendonca

UFC Vegas 81: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight championship: Islam Makhachev (C) vs. Charles Oliveira

• Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa

• Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ikram Aliskerov

UFC Sao Paulo: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 - Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Main card - 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

• Lightweight: Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

• Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

• Women's strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Denis Gomes

• Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don'tale Mayes

• Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas

• Women's strawweight: Eduarda Moura vs. So Yul Kim

Prelims - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

• Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

• Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

UFC 295: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 - Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Heavyweight championship: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

• Middleweight: Derek Brunson vs. Roman Dolidze

• Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg

• Flyweight: Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas

UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Graig

• Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre