UFC schedule: Fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch Israel Adesanya-Sean Strickland at UFC 293

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his belt on the line Saturday at UFC 293 against No. 5-ranked Sean Strickland. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 - Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Middleweight championship: Israel Adesanya (+450) vs. Sean Strickland (-650)

• Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa (+200) vs. Alexander Volkov (-250)

• Heavyweight: Justin Tafa (-235) vs. Austen Lane (+195)

• Light heavyweight: Tyson Pedro (-105) vs. Anton Turkalj (-115)

• Flyweight: Manel Kape (-350) vs. Felipe dos Santos (+275)

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPNN/ESPN+)

• Light heavyweight: Carlos Ulberg (-300) vs. Da Woon Jung (+240)

• Featherweight: Jack Jenkins (-200) vs. Chepe Mariscal (+165)

• Lightweight: Jamie Mullarkey (-225) vs. John Makdessi (+185)

• Lightweight: Nasrat Hapqarast (-450) vs. Landon Quiñones (+340)

Early prelims - 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Blood Diamond vs. Charlie Radtke

• Featherweight: Shane Young (-165) vs. Gabriel Miranda (+135)

• Welterweight: Kevin Jousset (-135) vs. Kiefer Crosbie (+115)

UFC Fight Night: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Women's flyweight championship: Alexa Grasso (C) vs. Valentina Shevchenko

• Middleweight: Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

• Bantamweight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Terrence Mitchell

• Lightweight: Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

• Featherweight: Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Prelims - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Women's strawweight: Loopy Godinez vs. Elise Reed

• Middleweight: Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd

• Flyweight: Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

• Women's flyweight: Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

• Lightweight: Natan Levy vs. Alex Reyes

• Women's strawweight: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Josefine Knutsson

UFC Fight Night: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Saturday, Sept, 23 2023 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot

• Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige

• Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Andre Fialho

• Women's strawweight: Mizuki vs. Hannah Goldy

• Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Bryan Battle vs. AJ Fletcher

• Bantamweight: Dan Argueta vs. Miles Johns

• Women's bantamweight: Montserrat Rendon vs. Tamires Vidal

• Featherweight: Ricardo Ramos vs. Charles Jourdain

• Middleweight: Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Jacob Malkoun

• Heavyweight: Mohammed Usman vs. Jake Collier

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Fight card - 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Featherweight championship: Islam Makhachev (C) vs. Charles Oliveira

• Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa

• Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ikram Aliskerov

UFC Sao Paulo: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 - Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Main card - 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

• Lightweight: Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

• Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

• Women's strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Denis Gomes

• Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don'tale Mayes

• Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Prelims - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

• Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

• Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

UFC 295: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 - Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Heavyweight championship: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Graig

• Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre