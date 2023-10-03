UFC schedule: Fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Vegas 80: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Grant Dawson (-450) vs. Bobby Green (+340)

• Middleweight: Joe Pyfer (-475) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (+365)

• Welterweight: Alex Morono (+145) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-175)

• Lightweight: Drew Dober (-450) vs. Ricky Glenn (+340)

• Light heavyweight: Philipe Lins (+125) vs. Ion Cutelaba (-150)

• Featherweight: Alexander Hernandez (+115) vs. Bill Algeo (-135)

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Women's strawweight: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (-160) vs. Diana Belbita (+135)

• Bantamweight: Chris Gutierrez (+160) vs. Montel Jackson (-190)

• Bantamweight: Aoriqileng (-110) vs. Johnny Munoz (-110)

• Women's strawweight: Vanessa Demopoulos (+295) vs. Kanako Murata (-375)

• Flyweight: Nate Maness (+225) vs. Mateus Mendonca (-175)

• Women's flyweight: Montana De La Rosa (-140) vs. JJ Aldrich (+115)

UFC Vegas 81: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza

• Women's flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Viviane Araujo

• Bantamweight: Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez

• Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Michel Pereira

Prelims - 4 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Flyweight: David Dvorak vs. Tatsuro Taira

• Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Alatengheili

• Women's bantamweight: Tainara Lisboa vs. Dariya Zheleznykova

• Featherweight: Darren Elkins vs. TJ Brown

• Women's bantamweight: Irina Alekseeva vs. Melissa Dixon

• Lightweight: Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan

• Women's strawweight: Ashley Yoder vs. Emily Ducote

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 - Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Main card - 2 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Lightweight championship: Islam Makhachev (C) vs. Charles Oliveira

• Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa

• Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ikram Aliskerov

• Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Prelims - 10 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

• Women's strawweight: Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey

• Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek

• Lightweight: Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

• Bantamweight: Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

UFC Sao Paulo: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023 - Ginasio Do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Main card - 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Heavyweight: Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

• Lightweight: Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

• Welterweight: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

• Women's strawweight: Angela Hill vs. Denis Gomes

• Heavyweight: Rodrigo Nascimento vs. Don'tale Mayes

• Light heavyweight: Vitor Petrino vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Prelims - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Middleweight: Caio Borralho vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

• Middleweight: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

• Welterweight: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

• Women's strawweight: Eduarda Moura vs. So Yul Kim

UFC 295: Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 - Madison Square Garden in New York, New York

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Heavyweight championship: Jon Jones (c) vs. Stipe Miocic

• Light heavyweight championship: Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern

• Middleweight: TBD vs. Roman Dolidze

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Jared Gordon vs. Mark O. Madsen

• Flyweight: Matt Schnell vs. Steve Erceg

Prelims - 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Joshua Van vs. Kevin Borjas

UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card - 5 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

• Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2023 - Las Vegas

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Welterweight championship: Leon Edwards (c) vs. Colby Covington

• Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Brandon Moreno

• Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

• Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson