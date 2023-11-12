UFC schedule: Fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 5 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

• Welterweight: Michael Morales vs. Jake Matthews

• Lightweight: Chase Hooper vs. Jordan Leavitt

• Bantamweight: Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre

• Women's strawweight: Luana Pinheiro vs. Amanda Ribas

• Welterweight: Jonny Parsons vs. Uros Medic

Prelims (Start time 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Jonathan Pearce vs. Joanderson Brito

• Bantamweight: Chad Anheliger vs. Jose Johnson

• Middleweight: Cesar Almeida vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

• Heavyweight: Mick Parkin vs. Caio Machado

• Women's bantamweight: Lucie Pudilova vs. Ailin Perez

• Lightweight: Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta

• Flyweight: Charles Johnson vs. Rafael Estevam

UFC Austin: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Saturday, Dec. 2, 20023 - Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

• Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Bobby Green

• Bantamweight: Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

• Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum

• Middleweight: Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

• Light heavyweight: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva

• Women's bantamweight: Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila

• Middleweight: Zachary Reese vs. Cody Brundage

• Lightweight: Drakkar Close vs. Joe Solecki

• Featherweight: Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa

• Light heavyweight: Rodolfo Bellato vs. Ihor Potieria

• Middleweight: Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gorden

• Women's flyweight: Veronica Hardy vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth

UFC Shanghai: TBD vs. TBD

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 - Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China

Main card (Start time 7 a.m. ET, ESPN+)

Prelims (Start time 4 a.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Rongzhu vs. Shin Haraguchi

• Featherweight: Kaiwen vs. Yizha

• Bantamweight: Xiao Long vs. Changho Lee

• Flyweight: Rei Tsuruya vs. Jiniushiyue

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Welterweight championship: Leon Edwards (c) vs. Colby Covington

• Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Brandon Royval

• Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

• Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson

• Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Ian Garry

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Giga Chikadze

• Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby

• Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev

• Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

• Women's bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa

• Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov

• Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden

• Women's flyweight: Casey O'Neill vs. Ariane Lipski

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

February 2024 - TBD

UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Chito Vera

March 2024 - TBD