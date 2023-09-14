UFC Sao Paulo adds Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
A lightweight bout is the newest addition to UFC Sao Paulo.
Ismael Bonfim and Vinc Pichel look to bounce back from losses when they fight each other in a lightweight bout Nov. 4 at Ibirapuera Gymnasium.
Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.
Bonfim (19-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC) looks to bounce back from a first-round submission loss to Benoit Saint-Denis in July. The defeat snapped a 13-fight winning streak that included a flying knee knockout of Terrance McKinney in Bonfim’s promotional debut. Bonfim’s brother, Gabriel, fights Nicolas Dalby on the same card.
Pichel (14-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) has not competed since April 2022 when he lost a unanimous decision to Mark Madsen. The appearance was his only since August 2021. Pichel is 3-1 in his most recent four outings dating back to June 2019.
With the addition, the UFC Sao Paulo lineup includes:
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)
Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida
Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
Denise Gomes vs. Angela Hill
Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vitor Petrino
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)
Caio Borralho vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira
Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
Daniel Marcos vs. Daniel Santos
So Yul Kim vs. Eduarda Moura
For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Sao Paulo.