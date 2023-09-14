UFC Sao Paulo adds Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

A lightweight bout is the newest addition to UFC Sao Paulo.

Ismael Bonfim and Vinc Pichel look to bounce back from losses when they fight each other in a lightweight bout Nov. 4 at Ibirapuera Gymnasium.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup recently informed MMA Junkie of the booking but asked to remain anonymous because the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Bonfim (19-4 MMA, 1-1 UFC) looks to bounce back from a first-round submission loss to Benoit Saint-Denis in July. The defeat snapped a 13-fight winning streak that included a flying knee knockout of Terrance McKinney in Bonfim’s promotional debut. Bonfim’s brother, Gabriel, fights Nicolas Dalby on the same card.

Pichel (14-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) has not competed since April 2022 when he lost a unanimous decision to Mark Madsen. The appearance was his only since August 2021. Pichel is 3-1 in his most recent four outings dating back to June 2019.

With the addition, the UFC Sao Paulo lineup includes:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida

Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Denise Gomes vs. Angela Hill

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vitor Petrino

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Caio Borralho vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Daniel Marcos vs. Daniel Santos

So Yul Kim vs. Eduarda Moura

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Sao Paulo.

