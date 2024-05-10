UFC returns to St. Louis Saturday featuring a local fighter

ST. LOUIS – The UFC returns to St. Louis for an exciting Fight Night, featuring local fighter Joaquin Buckley who is seeking his fourth consecutive win. The weekend kicks off with a meet and greet at Anheuser-Busch’s Biergarten, featuring former MMA fighter Urijah Faber from 12 p.m to 1 p.m. Friday.

Fans can also join a watch party at the Budweiser Brewhouse in Ballpark Village Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. The Budweiser Clydesdales will make an appearance at 6 p.m., and the main card event begins at eight.

