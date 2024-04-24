UFC returns to Manchester for UFC 304 on July 27

The UFC will make its return to the U.K. this year in a big way.

UFC 304 will take place July 27 in the newly built Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England, promotion officials announced Wednesday morning.

The prelims will start at 6 p.m. ET (11 p.m. BST), and the main card at 10 p.m. ET (3 a.m. BST) on ESPN+ pay-per-view, following the traditional start times for U.S. pay-per-views.

UFC 304 marks the promotion’s first show in Manchester since UFC 204 in October 2016, when former middleweight champion Michael Bisping avenged his loss to Dan Henderson to defend his title in an all-out war.

No fights have been officially announced for the event, but UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards’ coach, Dave Lovell, is expecting a rematch with Belal Muhammad in the main event. UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall also hinted that he will be on the card.

