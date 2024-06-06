UFC returns to Denver with Barber vs. Namajunas

DENVER (KDVR) — Alongside summer concerts at Ball Arena with celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion and Janet Jackson walking the stage, there could be some blood flying at the concert venue this season.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading back to Denver for the first time in six years and there’s still a chance to grab tickets before they’re sold out.

Dana White, president of UFC, announced on his X account that the organization will be at Ball Arena on July 13, marking the first time back in the Mile High City since 2018. During the announcement video, White gave fans a rundown of the “main event” with Maycee Barber and Rose Namajunas.

Barber has the second most knockouts in the division and the third longest win streak in the division, tied with the third most flyweight wins in history, according to White. However, she is taking on Namajunas, the former champion.

“She’s (Namajunas) one of the baddest women to ever do it. She’s literally fought everybody,” said White.

Both fighters have Colorado ties — Barber was born in Colorado and Namajunas trains out of Denver.

White mentioned another important fight, which he refers to as an “absolute war” between Mike Mike Mallott and Gilbert Urbina.

Presale tickets are already available, while general public tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

