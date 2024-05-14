UFC returning to Paris for third time in September

A crowd of 15,610 watched UFC Paris in 2023 [Getty Images]

The UFC will return to the Accor Arena in Paris for the third time on 28 September.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) was only legalised in France in 2020, with the UFC first visiting in 2022.

It will be the promotion's second European show in 2024 following UFC 304 at Co-op Live in Manchester on 27 July.

No fights have been announced yet.

“We are returning to Paris for the third straight year,” said UFC president and CEO Dana White.

"This is another one of those destinations that I would have to tell fans if you’ve never been to a fight in Paris, you should probably order your tickets now. See you there in September!”

French heavyweight Ciryl Gane headlined when the UFC last held an event in Paris, stopping Serghei Spivac in the second round.