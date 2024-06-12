UFC rematches Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac for August event

Marcin Tybura and Serghei Spivac will run things back in August.

Heavyweights Tybura (15-7 MMA, 8-7 UFC) and Spivac (16-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) meet at a UFC Fight Night event Aug. 10 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Spivac confirmed the news on social media after an initial report from MMA Mania.

Tybura defeated Spivac by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 169 in February 2020, which kickstarted a five-fight winning streak. Tybura has won eight of his past 10, including a Performance of the Night submission of Tai Tuivasa in March.

Spivac comes off a TKO loss to Ciryl Gane in September. Prior to that, the 29-year-old finished Greg Hardy, Augusto Sakai, and former title challenger Derrick Lewis.

With the addition, the UFC’s Aug. 10 lineup includes:

Jarno Errens vs. Youssef Zalal

Jhonata Diniz vs. Karl Williams

Danny Barlow vs. Uros Medic

Jafel Filho vs. Allan Nascimento

Serghei Spivac vs. Marcin Tybura

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for the UFC Fight Night.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie