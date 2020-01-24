UFC Raleigh weigh-in results: The chase for heavyweight gold is set

Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos continue the hunt for the heavyweight title following Friday's UFC on ESPN+ 24 official weigh-in from Raleigh, NC.

A former champion, dos Santos is trying mightily to get back into the thick of title talks, while Blaydes is still searching for his first shot at championship gold. The winner of their UFC Raleigh main event showdown should take a big step in the right direction toward that goal.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Being heavyweights, neither man had an issue with the scale. Blaydes checked in at 248 pounds. The final fighter to the scale, dos Santos was his usual smiling self, as he weighed 247 pounds.

The fight card also features former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, as he continues his quest for success in the welterweight division. He meets Michael Chiesa in the UFC on ESPN+ 24 co-main event after both easily made weight.

UFC on ESPN+ 24 takes place on Saturday at PNC Arena in Raleigh.



TRENDING > Sean O’Malley settles with Nevada Commission, cleared to fight at UFC 248

UFC on ESPN+ 24: Blaydes vs. dos Santos weigh-in results

Main Card (8 pm ET on ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes (248) vs. Junior dos Santos (247)

Rafael dos Anjos (170) vs. Michael Chiesa (170.5)

Jordan Espinosa (126) vs. Alex Perez (125.5)

Hannah Cifers (114.5) vs. Angela Hill (116)

Jamahal Hill (205.5) vs. Darko Stošić (205)

Prelims (5 pm ET on ESPN+)

Bevin Lewis (186) vs. Dequan Townsend (185)

Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Nik Lentz (146)

Justine Kish (126) vs. Lucie Pudilová (126)

Montel Jackson (135.5) vs. Felipe Colares (135)

Sara McMann (135) vs. Lina Länsberg (135)

Brett Johns (136) vs. Tony Gravely (135)

Herbert Burns (146) vs. Nate Landwehr (146)

Tune in Saturday, Jan. 25, for full UFC on ESPN+ 24: Blaydes vs. dos Santos live results from Raleigh, NC. Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes tries to continue his climb into a title shot, as he faces former champion Junior dos Santos in the main event. Former lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos faces Michael Chiesa in the welterweight co-main event.