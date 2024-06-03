UFC president would be delighted if Putin attended his show

Dana White. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) President Dana White sees nothing wrong with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin attending his promotion's shows.

Source: White at a press conference after UFC 302, in the main event of which Russian competitor of Dagestani origin Islam Makhachev defeated his American opponent Dustin Poirier.

Quote: "You know, we are delighted and honoured when any country attends our fights. I'm sure the Russian president [leader – ed.] would be more than happy to come."

Details: Former US President Donald Trump did attend UFC 302.

Support UP or become our patron!