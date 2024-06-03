UFC postpones Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler press conference in Dublin

The UFC 303 press conference won’t happen Monday in Dublin.

Twelve hours prior to the scheduled start time that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were expected to take the stage at 3Arena in Dublin, the promotion announced the press event has been postponed.

No revelation about the circumstances surrounding the cancellation was provided, nor was a new date announced. UFC 303 is scheduled to take place in 26 days on June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice,” the UFC said in a statement. “We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will share it immediately. – Thank you.”

While fans did not have to pay for Monday’s press conference, it was a ticketed event. Tickets were all claimed within minutes of them being released to the public.

As recently as Saturday, UFC CEO Dana White indicated the event was still a go. White said he was flying to Dublin immediately after Saturday’s UFC 302 so that he could meet with McGregor on Sunday.

Dear UFC Fans– The #UFC303 press conference scheduled for Monday June 3rd in Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena has been postponed until further notice. We sincerely apologize to all the fans who were planning to attend. When we have further information on a new date and time, we will… pic.twitter.com/nIXRIZl5pv — UFC (@ufc) June 3, 2024

Neither McGregor nor Chandler have commented on the postponement.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie