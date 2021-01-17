UFC pioneer, early fan favorite Paul Varelans dies after battle with COVID-19

A fan favorite from the UFC’s tournament days died Saturday.

Paul Varelans, a popular 6-foot-8 fighter nicknamed “The Polar Bear,” died after a month-long battle with COVID-19, according to multiple posts on his Facebook page. A person close to Varelans’ family confirmed his death to MMA Junkie. Varelans was 51.

After a collegiate football career at San Jose State, Varlens (9-9 MMA, 4-4 UFC) made his debut in 1995 at the legendary UFC 6 event in Casper, Wyo. He finished Cal Worsham in the quarterfinals in 62 seconds by knockout with elbows before getting TKO’d by Tank Abbott in the semis.

At UFC 7 in Buffalo, N.Y., Varelans got all the way to the final, as he submitted Gerry Harris in the quarterfinals and Mark Hall in the semis before getting TKO’d by Marco Raus at the 13:17 mark of the no rounds, no time limit final.

Varelans made two more UFC appearances, earning a decision over Joe Moreira and losing to Kimo Leopoldo at Ultimate Ultimate ’96. His final bout was a knockout of Dick Vrij on a Rings card in 1998 in Amsterdam.

Varelans also dabbled in pro wrestling, making a 1996 appearance in the infamous ECW promotion in Philadelphia.

He became infected with COVID-19 in early-to-mid December. Varlens posted on Facebook as his condition worsened.

I was Facebook friendly with Paul Varelans. Following his COVID journey was tough. He got hit hard and five days later was being put in a medically induced coma. There was some hope a couple of weeks ago. He was breathing 70% on his own. But eventually it overwhelmed him. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/f0BXVxZm3S — The OFFICIAL MMA Encyclopedia (@JESnowden) January 17, 2021

A few days after his final post, UFC co-founder and Hall of Famer Art Davie announced Varelans was on a respirator and in a coma.

