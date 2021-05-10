UFC parts ways with Luke Sanders, four other fighters

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nolan King
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Luke Sanders and four others are the latest fighters to part ways with the UFC.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation recently confirmed to MMA Junkie the roster moves after TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter and Sherdog’s Tom Feely noted that the fighters were missing from the promotion’s online fan-ranking eligibility. The people who confirmed the roster moves asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Check out the recent UFC departures below. The roster moves, unless explicitly noted, are not necessarily a “cut.” The UFC may have elected not to re-sign certain fighters who were at the end of their promotional deals.

Anthony Birchak

Anthony Birchak, left

[autotag]Anthony Birchak[/autotag]'s second UFC stint has come to an end. Adding the record from his first promotional stint (2-2) to the one from his second stint (0-2), Birchak (16-8) sits at a 2-4 promotional record as he exits the promotion for the second time. In November, Birchak returned to the promotion for the first time in four years. He took a short-notice fight against Gustavo Lopez and was submitted in Round 1. He returned in April when he took another short-notice fight against Tony Gravely, which he lost by second-round TKO. The fight was exciting and competitive but ultimately led to his second UFC exit. Birchak, 34, announced news of his release on his Facebook page.

Aalon Cruz

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 06: (R-L) Aalon Cruz kicks Uros Medic of Serbia in their lightweight fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

[autotag]Aalon Cruz[/autotag] entered the UFC off of a massive flying knee knockout on Dana White's Contender Series that earned him a promotional contract. But after just two UFC appearances, Cruz (8-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC) is back in the free-agent pool. Cruz, 31, lost both of his UFC fights by first-round knockout. The first came to Spike Carlyle in February 2019. The most recent came against Uros Medic at UFC 259 in March.

Jordan Griffin

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 27: (L-R) Jordan Griffin punches Youssef Zalal of Morocco in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 27, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

[autotag]Jordan Griffin[/autotag] has been on the UFC roster since a contract-earning performance on Dana White's Contender Series in 2018. However, the Roufusport product has exited the promotion on the heels of losing four out of his five promotional fights. Griffin (18-9 MMA, 1-4 UFC), who trains out of Roufusport in Milwaukee among numerous MMA notables, picked up his lone promotional victory in his third UFC fight when he defeated TJ Brown by unanimous decision. In his most recent appearance, Griffin lost a unanimous decision to Luis Saldana. According to MMA Decisions, 16 of 18 voting media members scored the fight for Griffin, as well as 82 percent of fans. In a recent tweet, Griffin vowed to make it back to the UFC and announced a move from featherweight to lightweight. https://twitter.com/Nativeg45/status/1391270816747298817?s=20

Ray Rodriguez

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 13: (R-L) Ray Rodriguez punches Rani Yahya of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

After eight years of fighting professionally all over North America, [autotag]Ray Rodriguez[/autotag] finally got the UFC call-up in 2020. His UFC debut ended in just 39 seconds, however, as he was submitted by Brian Kelleher in a short-notice opportunity. His second UFC appearance went longer than the first but ultimately resulted in the same final outcome. Against submission ace Rani Yahya, Rodriguez (16-8 MMA, 0-2 UFC) was submitted in Round 2. Rodriguez announced his release in a post on his Facebook page.

Luke Sanders

Feb 17, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Luke Sanders (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Renan Barao (not pictured) in their bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Sanders won second round finish. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

A former RFA champion Luke Sanders had a rollercoaster UFC tenure – one that dates back to 2016. Over his eight eight fight UFC tenure, Sanders (13-5 MMA, 3-5 UFC) defeated Maximo Blanco, Patrick Williams, and Renan Barao. He lost to Iuri Alcantara, Andre Soukhamthath, Rani Yahya, Nate Maness, and most recently, Felipe Colares in a fight that took place May 1. Sanders, 35, fought out the final fight on his UFC deal against Colares. While his free agency was inevitable regardless of whether he won or lost, a person with knowledge of the situation tells MMA Junkie that Sanders has been removed from the USADA pool, which indicates the end of his promotional tenure.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Dana White: Donald Cerrone to get another UFC fight, but it’s must-win

    It'll be do-or-die for Donald Cerrone's UFC career the next time he steps in the octagon.

  • Dana White on PFL champ Kayla Harrison joining UFC: ‘I don’t know if she’s ready’

    Dana White doesn't seem too certain about Kayla Harrison making a transition to the UFC at the conclusion of this PFL season.

  • Malaysia arrests Abu Sayyaf militants with Philippine help

    Malaysian authorities have captured eight suspected Abu Sayyaf militants who may have been planning ransom kidnappings in Malaysia, Philippine military officials said Monday, adding that they provided information that helped lead to the arrests. The Filipino militants were arrested Saturday in Sabah state on Borneo island, were they fled in March due to military assaults on their jungle bases in the southern Philippine province of Sulu, Philippine marine brigade commander Col. Hernanie Songano said. “It is highly possible that they intend to make Sabah their staging point for their kidnapping activities,” Songano said in a statement.

  • Game Recap: Trail Blazers 140, Rockets 129

    The Trail Blazers defeated the Rockets, 140-129. Damian Lillard led all scorers with 34 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Trail Blazers, while CJ McCollum (28 points, seven assists) and Norman Powell (28 points, six rebounds, four assists) added 56 points in the victory. Kelly Olynyk tallied 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Trail Blazers improve to 40-29 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 16-53.

  • Cryptocurrency ethereum hits new record high again; dogecoin slumps

    NEW YORK/LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency ethereum climbed to a new peak for a third straight day on Monday on continued optimism about further growth in decentralized finance or "DeFi", although some analysts said it was overvalued at current levels. Ethereum has soared this year, fuelled by the boom in DeFi, which are platforms that facilitate crypto-denominated lending outside traditional banking. Many DeFi applications are embedded in the ethereum blockchain.

  • 'Fast and Furious' Star John Cena May Have Just Teased a WWE Comeback

    Is the wrestler heading home?

  • Kenny Mayne Set to Depart ESPN

    Kenny Mayne, the longtime ESPN announcer and humorist, is set to leave the Disney-owned sports-media outlet after a more-than-quarter-century run that had him hold forth on “SportsCenter,” tackle horse racing coverage and appear in some other, very unique showcases. On Twitter, Mayne cited “salary cap casualty” as the reason for his decision. He has been […]

  • Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer should just retire already

    Democrats are barely holding onto the Senate. So the right time for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire is now.

  • Pujols cut, Cabrera struggling and Verlander still sidelined

    A decade ago, Albert Pujols won his second World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals. Pujols was designated for assignment Thursday by the Los Angeles Angels, Cabrera is hitting well under .200 for Detroit, and Verlander hasn't pitched at all this year following Tommy John surgery.

  • Brian Flores’ words suggest Dolphins roster rebuild is officially over

    Brian Flores' words suggest Dolphins roster rebuild is officially over

  • Philippines records first two cases of Indian coronavirus variant

    The Philippines has detected its first two cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in India, its health ministry said on Tuesday. The World Health Organziation has classified the coronavirus variant, known as B.1.617, as a variant of global concern with some preliminary studies showing that it spreads more easily. In a bid to prevent the entry of variants, the Philippines has temporarily barred travellers coming from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh from entering the country.

  • Colorado police seek motive in party shooting that killed 7

    A shooting at a birthday party inside a trailer park home in Colorado Springs that killed six people before the gunman took his own life stunned a state weary of gun violence just weeks after another Colorado mass shooting killed 10 people. Six adults were killed at the home at the Canterbury Mobile Home Park on the east side of Colorado's second-largest city, and a seventh died at a hospital, authorities said. The shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children, police said.

  • Marvel Reveals 6 New BLACK WIDOW Character Posters

    Marvel Studios has revealed six new character posters from the long-awaited Black Widow solo film, which finally arrives in theaters this July. The post Marvel Reveals 6 New BLACK WIDOW Character Posters appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tests positive for banned substance

    Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has tested positive for a banned substance, trainer Bob Baffert said Sunday, and the horse could be stripped of its history-making victory.

  • After scoring knockout over Saunders, Canelo Alvarez now has a ‘problem’ | Opinion

    Canelo Alvarez’s impressive win over Billy Joe Saunders illustrates the problem with his fights now.

  • Dave Chappelle weighs in on Elon Musk's 'SNL' hosting gig, defends past transphobic jokes

    Elon Musk created quite the buzz with his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut – even Dave Chappelle had thoughts to share on Joe Rogan's podcast.

  • Dave Bautista Says He Had an 'Emotional Breakdown' After Landing the Role of Drax

    "If it had gone a different way, I would have been crushed."

  • Marvel fans are going nuts over this new ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ spoiler

    Marvel and Sony will deliver the most exciting Spider-Man story made to date later this year, and that’s only possible because the stars are finally aligned to support this new story. First of all, Spider-Man 3 is part of the MCU, which gives the movie access to a universe that’s far richer than anything Sony did on its own. It's a universe that grew on the backs of other Marvel heroes rather than the friendly neighborhood superhero. Marvel also benefited from Peter Parker’s arrival, integrating the character perfectly into the well-oiled Avengers machine. This brings us to the second reason why No Way Home will be so different than what Sony has done in the past, the fantastic Far From Home cliffhanger that dropped during the film’s credits: The world knows who Peter Parker is for the first time ever. And last but not least, it'll be exciting because of the worst-kept secret in MCU history so far, a No Way Home spoiler that’s impossible to avoid because everyone is talking about it. Spider-Man 3 will be a multiverse story that will tie together all of Sony’s old Spider-Man films. More importantly, the film will advance one of the MCU’s next significant storylines, the multiverse. Now, a new leak says that the film will also deliver the iconic scene that Spider-Man fans are waiting for. Before you read any further, however, you should know that some spoilers follow below. Multiverse stories will allow characters to meet their alter egos from different timelines, something we’ve already experienced in Avengers: Endgame. The Cap vs. Cap fight scene is an excellent example of what will be possible in the MCU’s multiverse. Incidentally, Endgame also told us how characters like Iron Man and Black Widow might come back to life after their heroic deaths. We could get alternate versions like the new Loki and Gamora who were introduced in Endgame. And, of course, we already met an alternate version of an essential MCU character in the same movie. The Thanos who the Avengers battle and defeat in Endgame’s climactic war scene is a villain who reaches Earth from the past of a different timeline. Thor had already killed the main timeline’s Thanos long before then. Spider-Man 3 will feature three different versions of Spider-Man. There’s the protagonist, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. He’ll be joined by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, with both actors reprising their Spider-Man roles from Sony’s Spider-Man films that aren’t part of the MCU. This is the big No Way Home "secret" that Marvel and Sony are desperately trying to conceal, even though there’s plenty of evidence that all three Spider-Men will be in the movie. The secret might be out, but Spider-Man 3 will still be incredibly exciting. We have no idea what happened in the MCU for the other Spider-Men to spill over in the main timeline and we don't know how it’ll all be fixed. Of course, it’ll also be amazing to see the three Spider-Man characters meet. If you’ve been hoping that Marvel and Sony might include that iconic Spider-Man pointing meme in the film, you should know that your wish might come true. That’s according to Andy Signore, who learned that a "real-life version" of the scene has been filmed. https://twitter.com/andysignore/status/1391591039568433152 According to Signore, it’s Tobey and Tom who meet first, with Garfield dropping in later. This is absolutely the Easter egg that we’d expect from a live-action Spider-Man film, and Marvel fans are already going nuts on social media in anticipation of this scene. The image of two Spider-Men pointing at each other is one of the most recognized memes out there, and it fits perfectly with a multiverse story, even though the two Spider-Men in that image are not both versions of Peter Parker. In the image, one of the two characters is Peter and the other is an impersonator who Spider-Man quickly captures. Here’s the whole story about the scene that inspires memes like this one: https://twitter.com/NeptuneVegas/status/1391568428478119938 Regardless of whether or not the pointing Spider-Men scene is real, No Way Home will probably be the most exciting film of the year when it comes to the overarching MCU story. Spider-Man 3 is set to premiere on December 17th, with a first teaser trailer expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

  • Manchester United hit back to claim victory at Villa

    The Red Devils secured a 10th comeback win of the season – a Premier League record.

  • How should the Mets handle Jacob deGrom's health going forward? | Baseball Night in NY

    Former Mets GM Omar Minaya joins the BNNY crew to offer his take on how the team should preserve Jacob deGrom's health, after his two recent injuries. Watch more Baseball Night in NY: https://sny.tv/shows/baseball-night-in-ny About Baseball Night in New York: On Baseball Night in New York, host Doug Williams is joined by a cast of leading New York baseball writers and other experts to discuss the latest off-season news involving the New York Mets, Yankees, and key division rivals. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the ""go-to"" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp