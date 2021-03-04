UFC parts ways with former champion Junior Dos Santos, perennial contender Alistair Overeem

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nolan King and Mike Bohn
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two staples of the UFC’s heavyweight division are no longer on the roster.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos and perennial contender Alistair Overeem have parted ways with the promotion.

A person with knowledge of the situation confirmed the two heavyweights’ promotional departures following their removal from the UFC rankings Wednesday but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has not officially announced the moves.

UFC officials did not reply to request for comment by MMA Junkie.

Dos Santos (21-9 MMA, 15-8 UFC) made his promotional debut at UFC 90 in October 2008. He made a statement immediately when he put away Fabricio Werdum with strikes in 80 seconds. The victory kicked off a nine-fight winning streak by “Cigano.”

Included on that run were two title fights: a clinching performance and a title defense. In November 2011, at UFC on FOX 1, Dos Santos finished Cain Velasquez with punches in 64 seconds to become the UFC heavyweight champion. He would follow up that performance with a second-round TKO win over Frank Mir at UFC 146 in May 2012.

Dos Santos lost the belt to Velasquez via unanimous decision in a December 2012 rematch at UFC 155. Following a win over Mark Hunt in May 2013, Dos Santos got his trilogy opportunity but was defeated by Velasquez via TKO at UFC 166 in October 2013.

Over the next seven-plus years, Dos Santos remained a heavyweight contender. From 2018-2019, Dos Santos even established a three-fight winning streak with victories over Blagoi Ivanov, Tai Tuivasa, and Derrick Lewis.

Dos Santos followed up the streak with a four-fight losing skid. Prior to his UFC departure, Dos Santos was finished by strikes in four straight fights – losses to Francis Ngannou, Curtis Blaydes, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, and Ciryl Gane.

Overeem (47-19 MMA, 13-8 UFC) entered the UFC already an established MMA star who competed in numerous notable promotions including Strikeforce, PRIDE, and DREAM.

In December 2011, Overeem made his promotional debut at UFC 141 and finished Brock Lesnar with a body kick and punches. Over his next four fights, Overeem went 1-3 with TKO losses to Antonio Silva, Travis Browne, and Ben Rothwell.

Overeem turned around his bad luck, however, and rattled off a four-fight winning streak with victories over Stefan Struve, Roy Nelson, Junior Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski.

Over the span of his next 11 bouts leading to UFC exit, Overeem would have his ups and downs. Prior to his departure, Overeem won back-to-back fights against Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai before he was finished with punches by Alexander Volkov at UFC Fight Night 184 on Feb. 6.

Recommended Stories

  • Dominick Cruz elaborates on request to not have Keith Peterson referee UFC 259 fight

    The UFC has indicated Dominick Cruz's wish will be obliged, but it's up to the Nevada commission.

  • The Game Addresses Accusations He's Scamming Unsigned Artists

    The Game has heard the allegations that he’s running a scam to con unsigned artists out of their money. The rapper explained his promo gig in a new interview.

  • Will Smith says he's been called the N-word to his face '5 or 6 times' — but never 'by a smart person'

    Will Smith says he's been called the N-word to his face — but never by anyone intelligent.

  • North Carolina mocked after prioritising anyone who has smoked 100 cigarettes in their lifetime for a vaccine

    North Carolina is offering priority vaccination to anyone who has smoked 'at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime'. The roll-out plan, announced on Tuesday, was mocked online as residents claimed they would immediately chain-smoke their way to the top of the queue. Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, said that all frontline essential workers can have their vaccine now while giving three weeks' notice for those who are obese, in jail, pregnant, homeless - or who have smoked just five packets of cigarettes in their life. The cohort including smokers will be called forwards on March 24, and is designed to include adults at higher risk of virus exposure or who are at an increased risk of having a severe illness Smokers are defined as “current or former” having “smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime.”

  • An MMA fighter suffered a double leg fracture because of a brutal kick during a first-round knockout loss

    Watch Randall Rayment score a bone-breaking knockout so brutal, his opponent will be injured for three to six months. Ouch.

  • Kellen Winslow II sentenced to 14 years for string of rapes, sex offenses in Southern California

    Winslow faced the possibility of life in prison for his charges prior to agreeing to a plea deal.

  • Eddie Huang remembers late rapper and 'Boogie' star Pop Smoke: 'He wasn't scared of anything'

    Restaurateur-turned-filmmaker Eddie Huang pays tribute to late rapper Pop Smoke, who stars in his new film "Boogie."

  • 20-year-old photographer snaps stunning shots of strangers in Times Square

    Edward Amean has been photographing New Yorkers on the street since he was 14.

  • Megan Thee Stallion is ‘Thee Hot Girl’ in new Calvin Klein campaign: ‘Now THIS is how you do it!’

    This is the 26-year-old rapper's first Calvin Klein campaign.

  • In 'exceedingly rare' case, Iowa journalist faces charges from reporting on summer protests

    Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri was arrested while covering racial justice protests last summer.

  • Day-Trading Reddit Users Nearly Crashed the Stock Market. Now They’re the Organizing Principle for a New ETF.

    Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy tweeted an elaborately produced “emergency press conference” video to debut the ETF. The stunt was also an uncomfortable reminder that one man’s meta meme may be another’s market manipulator.

  • Fight Breaks Out After Oklahoma High School Students Engage in 'Racist Taunting' of Black Basketball Players on Opposing Team

    I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: A lot of people need to get it out of their heads that racism will go away once older generations of white people die off.

  • It sounds like the Bears have a massive offer on the table for Deshaun Watson

    The Bears have been linked to two potential star quarterbacks that could be traded in Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Seattle’s Russell Wilson. The mere thought of Watson or Wilson in a Bears uniform has been the most exciting part of this offseason. And while it seems like a pipe dream at this point, one NFL insider is adding fuel to the fire of a possible Watson to the Bears trade. According to ESPN insider Jeff Darlington, it sounds like Chicago has a massive offer on the table for Watson.

  • Chris D’Elia Accused of Soliciting Nude Pictures From 17-Year-Old

    Comedian Chris D’Elia was sued on Tuesday for allegedly soliciting nude photos from a 17-year-old girl. According to the complaint, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, D’Elia sought and received more than 100 explicit images and videos from the girl over the course of several months. The suit also says he had urged the […]

  • Asian Man, 56, Beaten in Unprovoked Attack While Entering NYC Subway

    A 56-year-old Asian man was beaten repeatedly in yet another unprovoked attack outside a Lower East Side subway station in New York City, police said. The NYPD told NextShark that police responded to a 911 call of an assault in front of 162 East Broadway at around 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday. “The 56-year-old male victim who stated that as he was entering the F-line train station at East Broadway and Rutgers Street an unknown male struck him in the face without provocation,” police said.

  • Jennette McCurdy Reveals Why She Quit Acting: ‘I Resent My Career’

    Jennette McCurdy revealed on the Season 2 premiere of her podcast, “Empty Inside,” why she’s done with acting. “I resent my career in a lot of ways,” she said. “I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most just cheesy, embarrassing… I imagine there’s a very different […]

  • Mystery solved: Potatoes were in the bag Ottman Azaitar tried to sneak into ‘Fight Island’

    Never would've guessed Ottman Azaitar nearly lost his UFC career over a bag of potatoes.

  • Khamzat Chimaev says he’s done; Chechen leader and Dana White say he’s not retiring

    In the space of 24 hours, rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev indicated that he was done fighting, but then was talked into continuing on by controversial Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. UFC president Dana White also backed that sentiment, telling MMA Junkie that Chimaev "ain't quitting." Chimaev's UFC career was off to a brilliant start in 2020. The Chechen fighter rattled off three consecutive victories in three months. He was then slated to face highly ranked welterweight Leon Edwards, a massive opportunity. That fight fell apart because Edwards and then Chimaev tested positive for COVID-19. The UFC attempted to reschedule it at least twice, but was thwarted on both occasions because of Chimaev's ongoing health struggles in his recovery from COVID-19. On Monday, he appeared to have decided he was done trying to return to the Octagon. He wrote on Instagram, "I want to say thank you to everyone for their support in my path in this sport. I think I’m done. Yes, I know that I didn’t take the belt, but this is not the most important victory in this life. It may upset you, but my heart and body tell me everything." That appeared to be the end of it. Then, on Tuesday, Kadyrov posted a message via the Visit Chechnya Instagram account, in which he said that he talked Chimaev out of retiring. He urged the fighter to continue on. "Friends, you've probably already heard the news about Khamzat Chimaev, who announced his departure from the UFC in his account. Not believing my eyes, I called and talked to Chimaev," Kadyrov wrote. "Khamzat said that recovery from illness is slow, and in an attempt to be honest and frank with the fans, he decided not to give them hope. I told him that ALL the Chechen people were upset by this news. I reminded Chimaev that all our young people, whom he inspires, are pinning great hopes on his victory, but what can I say - MILLIONS OF FANS IN RUSSIA AND THE WORLD! And if fans need to wait for his return, then we will all look forward to his entry into the octagon with trepidation and patience. "During our conversation, Chimaev realized how important his career is for every Chechen and promised to make every effort to recover as soon as possible. In the near future, he will fly to the republic, where he will complete a rehabilitation course, hold a training camp and start training.And this means that Khamzat does not leave, HE REMAINS AND WILL BEAT TO THE END! "The heart and body whispered 'everything!' That is how Khamzat wrote on Instagram. But the Chechen SPIRIT and the will to win shout to him 'Forward!' Therefore, I know for sure that Khamzat will take the UFC belt and prove that he is the best of the best!" Chimaev has yet to comment since he and Kadyrov's posts went public. UFC president Dana White, however, told MMA Junkie, “When (Chimaev) got (to UFC headquarters in Las Vegas), the doctors took care of him, and they put him on prednisone, which is a nasty f---ing steroid. So he’s on prednisone, and he’s supposed to be taking this thing and chilling, relaxing, and letting himself recover. He went in and f---ing trained today, felt like s--t, and got super emotional and posted (his retirement). “He’s not supposed to be training, but you know, this guy’s a savage. He wants to fight like every f---ing weekend, and now he can’t even train, so he just got emotional and posted that, but he ain’t quitting.” Chimaev was most recently scheduled to fight Edwards on March 13. When he wasn't physically able to train for the bout, Edwards was re-booked opposite Belal Muhammad for the same date. It is unclear how soon Chimaev might be able to return to the Octagon. TRENDING > Zhang Weili expected to defend belt against Rose Namajunas at UFC 261 Dana White praises Khamzat Chimaev: "I've never seen anything like this in my life" (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Promoter Arum says fight between Fury and Joshua agreed

    Joshua beat Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in December to retain his IBF, WBO and WBA titles and his promoter Eddie Hearn said last month that the deal for a clash with fellow Briton Fury - who holds the WBC belt - was done. However, Fury last week played down the chances of the bout happening this year, saying that no progress has been made in fixing the fight due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and logistical issues.

  • MORTAL KOMBAT Is Leading the Way for Inclusive Action Movies

    The stars, director, and producer of the new Mortal Kombat movie share their thoughts on why the inclusive casting was such a key part of the movie! The post MORTAL KOMBAT Is Leading the Way for Inclusive Action Movies appeared first on Nerdist.