UFC parts ways with Brok Weaver, three other fighters

The UFC has parted ways with Brok Weaver and three others.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation recently informed MMA Junkie of the roster moves but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

In late 2020, UFC president Dana White had estimated approximately 60 fighters would be cut in an effort to trim a bloated roster.

“We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year,” White said at the time. “We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year. … Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks. … These are the tough decisions you have to make.”

Check out the recent UFC departures below. The roster moves, unless explicitly noted, are not necessarily a “cut.” The UFC may have elected not to re-sign certain fighters who were at the end of their promotional deals.

Brok Weaver

Brok Weaver departs the UFC on a two-fight losing skid, but he's already found a home. Weaver (15-6) will compete Friday at iKon Fighting Federation 6. He went 1-2 in his UFC stint. "I fought my way into the UFC and I’m about to fight my way back in again!" Weaver recently wrote on Instagram. Weaver, 29, signed with the UFC after a unanimous decision win against Devin Smyth on Dana White's Contender Series in August 2019. In his UFC debut, he was awarded a win by disqualification after Rodrigo Vargas struck him with an illegal knee. Prior to his UFC exit, Weaver was submitted twice by rear-naked choke against Roosevelt Roberts and Jalin Turner.

Shana Dobson

Shana Dobson

The owner of MMA's biggest betting upset of 2020, [autotag]Shana Dobson[/autotag] parts ways with the UFC having lost four of five. She went 2-5 during her seven-fight promotional tenure. Dobson (4-5) was featured on "The Ultimate Fighter 26" and was eliminated from the tournament by eventual runner-up Roxanne Modaferri. On The Ultimate Fighter 26 Finale undercard in December 2017, Dobson finished Ariel Beck with punches to earn her keep. From August 2018 to February 2020, Dobson lost three straight fights against Lauren Mueller, Sabina Mazo and Priscila Cachoeira. With her back likely up against the wall, Dobson entered her next fight, a matchup vs. Mariya Agapova in August 2020, a +950 underdog. She defeated Agapova by second-round ground-and-pound. In February, Dobson lost to UFC debutant Casey O'Neill and was handed her walking papers thereafter. News of Dobson's release was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Story continues

Jordan Espinosa

Aug 3, 2019; Newark, NJ, USA; Jordan Espinosa (red gloves) reacts against Matt Schnell (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Jordan Espinosa[/autotag] has been cut. He departs the UFC having lost four of his most recent five outings, including his most recent defeat, a March 6 unanimous decision to Tim Elliott at UFC 259. Espinosa (15-9) went 2-4 in the UFC with his wins against Mark De La Rosa and Eric Shelton. His losses came against Elliott, David Dvorak, Alex Perez, and Matt Schnell. He earned his UFC contract after two wins on Dana White's Contender Series, one in each 2017 and 2018. News of Espinosa's release was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Vince Cachero

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 27: (R-L) Vince Cachero punches Ronnie Lawrence in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

[autotag]Vince Cachero[/autotag] is no longer on the active UFC roster, either, following two losses in as many appearances. In August, Cachero (7-4) made his promotional debut up a weight class on short notice when he lost to Jamall Emmers by unanimous decision. In February, Cachero made his promotional bantamweight debut. He was finished by Ronnie Lawrence with strikes in Round 3.

1

1