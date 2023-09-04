UFC Paris: Nora Cornolle wants to avenge lone loss – but when she and Jacqueline Cavalcanti are at the top

PARIS – Nora Cornolle’s fairytale ending would be to face Jacqueline Cavalcanti for the title – the only fighter to beat her.

Cornolle (7-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) and Cavalcanti (6-1 MMA, 1-0 UFC) both competed on this past Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 226 event at Accor Arena in Paris, but not against each other. Cornolle defeated Joselyne Edwards by unanimous decision, whereas Cavalcanti defeated Zarah Fairn to kick off the night.

Cornolle’s loss to Cavalcanti came in her professional MMA debut. She has since won seven straight and prefers to get her rematch once they’ve both established themselves in the UFC.

“It will be great storytelling to meet Jacqueline at the top for the belt,” Cornolle told reporters through an interpreter at the UFC Fight Night 226 post-fight news conference. “That each one of us goes their own path because it makes sense for us to face other new fighters, face more experienced fighters in our path. It will be great to face each other and get my revenge.”

Cornolle has already competed four times this year, and hopes to squeeze in one more before the end of 2023.

“I hope to fight again before the end of the year,” Cornolle said. “I have a four-fight contract, and I’m willing to do them well. I hope I introduced myself in this fight, and that they’ll offer me something soon.

“I want to quickly climb the rankings, show that I’m effective everywhere. That I’m a real MMA fighter that’s going to perform, that’s going to climb the rankings, that’s going to go get the belt.”

Cornolle was showered with love from her home crowd in France, which surpassed her expectations.

“All week I’ve been thinking that I’ve never experienced a crowd like this, an arena like this,” Cornolle said. “A lot of stress because we don’t know what kind of crowd we’ll get. The beautiful surprise was to have all the French fans, all of Paris tonight chanting my name. It was incredible.”

