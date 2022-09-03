UFC Paris LIVE results: Gane vs Tuivasa stream, latest updates and how to watch fights tonight

Just two years ago, the sport of mixed martial arts was not even legal in France. This evening, MMA’s flagship promotion will visit the country for the very first time, as the UFC stages a Fight Night in Paris.

In the main event, hometown heavyweight Ciryl Gane looks to begin his journey back towards the heavyweight title that he failed to capture at the start of this year. Gane entered UFC 270 unbeaten and as interim champion but was on the wrong end of a surprising wrestling display from Francis Ngannou, a former teammate of Gane who is much more known for his knockouts than his grappling. In any case, Ngannou handed Gane the first defeat of the Frenchman’s career, leaving the 32-year-old in need of a win here to get back on track.

And Gane is favoured to pick up a victory tonight, as the surprisingly nimble and technical heavyweight goes up against Australian Tuivasa. The tourist, however, does enter UFC Paris on the back of five straight wins – all of which have come via knockout – leading many to suggest that he should not be as big of an underdog as the bookmakers have made him. Who will get their hand raised? Find out below, after former middleweight champion Rob Whittaker faces ex-title challenger Marvin Vettori in the co-main event.

Follow live updates and results as the UFC visits France for the very first time.

Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Alessio di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

William Gomis vs Jarno Errens (featherweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood (featherweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

21:01 , Alex Pattle

Gomis vs Errens – Round 2

Again Errens does well to stand, and he and Gomis trade strikes in the open.

Gomis doesn’t wait long to try to grapple, and he eventually gets Errens back to the mat as the round ends.

20:59 , Alex Pattle

Gomis vs Errens – Round 2

“Gomis” is the chant in the Accor Arena.

Errens seems to hurt Gomis with a right hand, and the Frenchman opts to grapple...

Gomis gets the takedown and starts to work in Errens’ guard.

20:55 , Alex Pattle

Gomis vs Errens – Round 1

Gomis is in Errens’ full guard, with the Dutchman up against the fence.

Errens looks like he wants a triangle choke, but he doesn’t have the space to maneouvre himself into position for it.

Errens eventually does really well to stand, but he’s still backed up against the cage wall. He’s able to get free with a few seconds left in the round.

20:52 , Alex Pattle

Gomis vs Errens – Round 1

Errens targets the body of southpaw Gomis with a couple of straight right hands. Gomis is preferring kicks so far.

Errens then misses with his own, however – a wheel kick attempt. Errens blocks a high kick from Gomis and keeps pressing forward.

Now the pair clinch, with Gomis looking for a takedown and getting it after preventing Errens from securing a trip.

20:49 , Alex Pattle

And we’re under way!

20:46 , Alex Pattle

Each man is making his UFC debut here.

20:46 , Alex Pattle

Gomis (10-2) gets a fine recpetion from his fellow Parisians, after some boos for Errens (13-3-1).

20:44 , Alex Pattle

Paris’ own William Gomis takes on Dutchman Jarno Errens next, in another featherweight contest.

20:38 , Alex Pattle

Nathaniel Wood def. Charles Jourdain via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

20:36 , Alex Pattle

Wood vs Jourdain – Round 3

Wood with another effortless trip. He does that so well.

Jourdain stands but is once again backed up to the fence.

Wood is pulling away here... Jourdain strings together some punches, but Wood retaliates with heavier strikes.

Wood secures one last takedown, just before the final buzzer!

20:34 , Alex Pattle

Wood vs Jourdain – Round 3

It could be one round apiece at the moment, or Wood may be one ahead...

Lots of volume from Jourdain in the clinch again, primarily targeting the body of Wood.

The Briton again trips Jourdain, however, and looks to assert some dominance on the canvas.

Jourdain stands, but Wood has him held against the fence, where he slashes the Canadian’s face with elbows!

20:30 , Alex Pattle

Wood vs Jourdain – Round 2

The referee deems that Wood isn’t doing enough in Jourdain’s guard, so he stands up the fighters.

They clinch, with Jourdain landing a harsh left hook off the break! He then burrows a knee into the body of Wood.

It’s back and forth in close at the moment, with Jourdain scoring with an uppercut but Wood replying with a hook.

Jourdain now gets his own trip of Wood, who returns the favour!

20:28 , Alex Pattle

Wood vs Jourdain – Round 2

Wood times a leg kick well, tripping Jourdain as the Canadian attempts a high kick. Jourdain is back to his feet, and the pair trade punches in close.

Lovely low kicks and body kicks from Wood, but Jourdain fires back with hooks to the body of the Briton. The featherweights clinch, and Wood trips his opponent.

Wood is in control on the canvas, but Jourdain connects with a couple of hard elbows.

20:24 , Alex Pattle

Wood vs Jourdain – Round 1

Jourdain is looking sharp here, but he loses a bit of momentum as the action is briefly paused for an accidental low blow by Wood.

Wood then blasts Jourdain with a right hand as the fight resumes! Jourdain is hurt, but Wood doesn’t press his opponent enough!

Jourdan lands punches with volume, but Wood responds with a single, more powerful punch! He has Jourdain retreating late in the round.

20:21 , Alex Pattle

Wood vs Jourdain – Round 1

Former bantamweight Wood blocks a head kick early on. He then sneaks a hook past Jourdain’s guard.

The pair clinch, and Jourdain digs some vicious hooks into Wood’s body, before the Londoner responds with a neat trip.

The Paris crowd have adopted Jourdain as their fighter in this one, and they’re not happy to see Wood on top.

Wood is in full guard, throwing punches to his opponent’s body. Jourdain thinks about a guillotine choke, but it’s not on.

He’s eventually able to stand against the fence, before the featherweights step into the open. A knee lands to the head of Wood!

20:18 , Alex Pattle

Here we go!

20:17 , Alex Pattle

A tradition: Former UFC fighter Brad Pickett slaps his compatriot and trainee Wood to get him fired up.

20:16 , Alex Pattle

Englishman Wood, 29, last fought at UFC London in July, beating Charles Rosa convincingly on points.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old fan favourite Jourdain lost a narrow decision to Shane Burgos in July.

20:15 , Alex Pattle

Wood (18-5) is out first, followed by Canadian Jourdain (13-5-1).

20:11 , Alex Pattle

The main card begins with a featherweight clash between Charles “Air” Jourdain and Britain’s Nathaniel Wood.

Check out our exclusive interview with Wood from earlier this week:

Nathaniel Wood: ‘I thought, why am I doing this? Should I just become a postman?’

19:55 , Alex Pattle

FRONT KICK TO THE FACE! 🤯



What a dangerous addition to the middleweight division @OfficialAbus is! #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/hpQ0hw7WCi — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 3, 2022

19:54 , Alex Pattle

What a way to cap off the prelims.

Next up, the main card at UFC Paris!

19:43 , Alex Pattle

Abus Magomedov def. Dustin Stoltzfus via first-round TKO (front kick, punches; 0:19).

19:41 , Alex Pattle

Magomedov vs Stoltzfus – Round 1

Oh! It’s already over!

Magomedov hurts Stoltzfus at once with a front kick to the face, then lands an uppercut to send his opponent falling back against the fence, where Magomedov finishes the fight with a flurry of extra punches!

19:35 , Alex Pattle

The final prelim bout of the evening is up next!

Abus Magomedov (24-4-1) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (14-4) at middleweight.

19:29 , Alex Pattle

Nasrat Haqparast def. John Makdessi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

A nice show of respect from the friends-turned-rivals after the decision is announced.

19:27 , Alex Pattle

Makdessi vs Haqparast – Round 3

Lots of activity from both men on the feet now. Makdessi is still on the front foot...

But Haqparast times a takedown well! He’s unable to keep Makdessi down, but soon secures another takedown to end the fight on top.

We’ll go to the judges’ scorecards...

19:25 , Alex Pattle

Makdessi vs Haqparast – Round 3

Makdessi presses forward, likely in need of a finish or impressive round at least.

He lands a straight right, then Haqparast barely misses with a scraping left hook. The German does have success with a hook to the body, however.

Makdessi connects with a one-two, but Haqparast responds well with some slick punches of his own.

19:20 , Alex Pattle

Makdessi vs Haqparast – Round 2

Haqparast is starting to pull ahead here...

He rolls under a spinning back elbow attempt and drops Makdessi with a hard, straight punch!

Makdessi is able to stand and recover, but he’s been cut around his left eye, it seems...

19:18 , Alex Pattle

Makdessi vs Haqparast – Round 2

The former teammates had to be separated by referee Marc Goddard at the end of the first round... but the action was lukewarm up until that heated moment.

Haqparast looks to turn up the temperature now, though, with a couple of promising combinations – hooks and uppercuts connecting for the German.

19:14 , Alex Pattle

Makdessi vs Haqparast – Round 1

The Paris crowd boos a period of inactivity from both fighters. Makdessi then just about lands a head kick.

Haqparast sneaks through an uppercut!

19:13 , Alex Pattle

Makdessi vs Haqparast – Round 1

Makdessi takes the centre of the Octagon at once. Southpaw Haqparast kicks high, but his opponent blocks the strike well.

Now Makdessi blocks a kick to the body, but he’ll still have felt it. Now a body kick gets through for Haqparast.

Makdessi kicks low a few times here. An overhand left lands for Haqparast.

19:09 , Alex Pattle

Here we go...

19:04 , Alex Pattle

Next up is another lightweight bout!

Teammates-turned-rivals John Makdessi (18-7) and Nasrat Haqparast (13-5) will finally square off after a few attempts to make this match-up.

19:00 , Alex Pattle

Fares Ziam def. Michal Figlak via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 39-28).

Another win for the French!

18:57 , Alex Pattle

Ziam vs Figlak – Round 3

Again Figlak looks for an armbar... The pair scramble, and Figlak ends up in mount, pouring on punches!

Ziam is able to use his strength to reverse the position, though! Very impressive. Was that Figlak’s sole chance of a win at this point?

Ziam ends the fight on top of his opponent, who may no longer be unbeaten in a couple of minutes.

18:55 , Alex Pattle

Ziam vs Figlak – Round 3

Figlak is surely down on the scorecards and in need of a finish. Once more he comes forward.

The Pole is able to drag down Ziam against the fence, but Figlak cannot keep the Frenchman there.

The pair are back into the open, where Ziam lands a knee to the body of the approaching Figlak.

Now Ziam pushes Figlak back to the fence and lifts him, before dumping him to the canvas!

18:51 , Alex Pattle

Ziam vs Figlak – Round 2

Ziam wobbles Figlak badly! He pours on some hammer fists and is warned for targeting the back of the crouching Pole’s head...

Now Ziam follows Figlak to the mat, climbing into mount!

Figlak survives the round, however!

18:49 , Alex Pattle

Ziam vs Figlak – Round 2

Figlak was actually cut by an elbow from Ziam late in that first round, when the Frenchman was briefly on top while the lightweights were on the canvas.

Nice liver kick by Ziam, who then throws a left hook to the body of Figlak as well. The Pole responds with a left hand that appears to stun Ziam...

The Frenchman is able to maintain his senses, however, and he soon secures a takedown of Figlak!

Ziam is in half-guard, with Figlak looking to defend with intermittent armbar and sweep attempts. Eventually the Pole is able to stand, and he backs up Ziam against the fence.

18:45 , Alex Pattle

Ziam vs Figlak – Round 1

Figlak misses a spinning back elbow but is able to clinch and hold Ziam against the fence. Ziam shows strength to reverse the position.

Ziam is able to secure a throw, but Figlak immediately gets back to his feet. The Pole tries for a trip, but Ziam uses his opponent’s momentum against him to land on top.

Figlak maneouvres well into an armbar attempt, but Ziam just escapes the danger in time to hear the buzzer sound!

A competitive first round.

18:43 , Alex Pattle

Ziam vs Figlak – Round 1

No touch of gloves from Figlak, who soon presses forward. Ziam is wisely trying to stay calm and circle away.

The Frenchman now flicks out some low kicks and looks to land counter hooks as Figlak steps in eagerly.

Figlak shoots for a takedown against the fence, but Ziam does well to hold the Pole’s hands and limit his chances of advancing the progression.

The lightweights separate and move into the open, but Figlak soon comes forward again and lands a hook to the liver of Ziam.

18:40 , Alex Pattle

Here we go!

18:34 , Alex Pattle

Another French lightweight takes to the ring next!

Fares Ziam (12-4) goes up against the unbeaten Pole Michal Figlak (8-0).

18:23 , Alex Pattle

Benoit Saint-Denis def. Gabriel Miranda via second-round TKO (punches, 0:16).

18:22 , Alex Pattle

Saint-Denis vs Miranda – Round 2

Saint-Denis almost immediately knocks down Miranda yet again, dropping the Brazilian against the fence, and the fight is quickly waved off!

The Accor Arena is in raptures for their victorious fighter!

18:21 , Alex Pattle

This arena is SHAKING! 🔊



🇫🇷 Benoit Saint-Denis drops Miranda to the delight of the #UFCParis faithful! pic.twitter.com/G5mybT7q0x — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 3, 2022

18:20 , Alex Pattle

Saint-Denis vs Miranda – Round 1

Saint-Denis backs off and lets Miranda stand.

But he soon drops the Brazilian with a powerful left straight! Miranda looks to keep Saint-Denis at bay, but the Frenchman is in side control and landing punches and elbows...

Miranda’s forehead appears to have been busted open! Saint-Denis eventually opts to let Miranda stand, but he soon secures another knockdown with a hard southpaw left!

Saint-Denis lands a couple of brutal hammer fists, and Miranda is saved by the buzzer!

18:17 , Alex Pattle

Saint-Denis vs Miranda – Round 1

Saint-Denis immediately causes Miranda to wince with a spiteful kick to the liver, before the pair hit the mat and scramble.

Miranda tries for a guillotine choke after they stand, then lands a knee to the head off the break. Nice, eclectic offence from the Brazilian so far.

And Miranda begins to hurt Saint-Denis with short, sharp punches! Saint-Denis lands a spinning back elbow as Miranda shoots for a takedown, and it’s hard to tell whether it had any effect...

This contest is already pretty difficult to follow, with wild exchanges on the feet giving way to takedown attempts...

Saint-Denis is currently in Miranda’s guard and landing ground and pound.

18:15 , Alex Pattle

Let’s see if the Frenchman can send his fellow Parisians into a frenzy... Here we go!

The crowd is going nuts for Saint-Denis' entrance. If he gets a finish here, forget it. The roof will blow off. #UFCParis — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 3, 2022

18:13 , Alex Pattle

Saint-Denis soaks in the atmosphere upon entering the Octagon.

18:13 , Alex Pattle

What a reception for France's Benoit Saint Denis 🇫🇷



[ #UFCParis prelims are LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/hHTkNMaold — UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2022

18:10 , Alex Pattle

Benoit Saint-Denis and Gabriel Miranda will indeed square off next!

Saint-Denis (9-1, 1 No Contest) is the first French fighter to compete this evening, and the Paris crowd greets his entrance with great excitement!

Meanwhile, Miranda (16-5) is representing Brazil here, and the fans in the Accor Arena are a bit less hospitable towards him...

18:05 , Alex Pattle

Next up should be a lightweight clash between Benoit Saint-Denis and Gabriel Miranda, although the UFC Paris card has gone through many changes this week – some at the last minute – so let’s see.

18:00 , Alex Pattle

17:58 , Alex Pattle

Problema indeed!



🇲🇽 Cristian Quinonez looking impressive in his Octagon debut at #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/7sXGiFNaMR — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 3, 2022

17:58 , Alex Pattle

That result extends Quinonez’s win streak to five fights.

How's THAT for an Octagon debut?!



🇲🇽 Cristian Quinonez bringing the French faithful to their feet with that finish! #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/AcW0yd40qx — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 3, 2022

17:56 , Alex Pattle

Cristian Quinonez def. Khalid Taha via first-round TKO (punches, 3:15).

17:56 , Alex Pattle

Taha vs Quinonez – Round 1

Quinonez presses forward early on, as Taha winds up his punches in an attempt to land heavy counters.

A few such hooks get through for Taha, but Quinonez remains composed and circles away while backing up.

Quinonez sticks Taha with a piston jab, before the bantamweights briefly clinch. Quinonez is starting to add right straight hands to his jabs...

And he drops Taha badly with a powerful right hand! The Mexican follows up with an uppercut as Taha tries to gather his senses while on a knee, and the referee quickly intervenes as Quinonez adds more strikes!

It’s all over! Quinonez with a successful UFC debut.

17:49 , Alex Pattle

Here we go, Germany’s Taha takes on Mexican Quinonez.

17:41 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Khalid Taha (13-4-1, 1 No Contest) takes on Cristian Quinonez (16-3) in a men’s bantamweight contest!

17:39 , Alex Pattle

Egger, 34, stepped in on just one week’s notice to fight Perez! A fine performance from the Swiss.

17:39 , Alex Pattle

Mega Egger showing out in Paris! 🙌



🇨🇭 Stephanie Egger getting things rolling at #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/kdAzTUvDeR — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 3, 2022

17:38 , Alex Pattle

The swift submission from the Swiss!



🇨🇭 Stephanie Egger catches the RNC finish in the closing moments of the second! #UFCParis pic.twitter.com/9zybcUcNgz — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 3, 2022

17:37 , Alex Pattle

Stephanie Egger def. Ailin Perez via second-round submission (rear naked choke, 4:54).

Perez was so close to making it to the end of the round, but she would have certainly been down on the scorecards anyway.

17:35 , Alex Pattle

Egger vs Perez – Round 2

The second frame begins with another grappling exchange, in which Egger forces Perez back to the fence.

The pair hit the mat, but this time Perez is able to land on top and in side control. Egger manages to limit Perez’s ability to get off any strikes or advance any submission attempts, and eventually the women stand.

Egger is once again in control, with Perez being held against the fence. The Swiss featherweight soon executes a trip clinically and jams some elbows into the temple of Perez.

Egger then moves into mount, and Perez turns, allowing her opponent to take the back. Egger with more elbows from above, while also looking for a rear naked choke...

She’s patient... and eventually forces the tap! Egger gets the submission win!

17:29 , Alex Pattle

Egger vs Perez – Round 1

Perez closes distance before long, grabs Egger and tries for a takedown, but the Swiss featherweight uses Perez’s momentum to secure a trip.

Egger moves from a side headlock into side control then north-south position. Eventually Perez is able to create a bit of distance and stand against the fence.

Again she tries for a takedown, and once more Egger reverses the attempt by using Perez’s momentum against her. Egger throws some elbows from on top, before Perez gets to the fence and uses it to stand.

She steps back and looks to exchange strikes now. She tuns Egger but then goes for a takedown when she should maintain her striking output! Egger denies the takedown attempt, and the buzzer sounds.

17:22 , Alex Pattle

Switzerland’s Egger enters this bout with a professional record of 7-3, while Argentine Perez is 7-1 as she makes her UFC debut.

17:19 , Alex Pattle

France’s first ever UFC event begins with a women’s featherweight bout between Stephanie Egger and Ailin Perez!

The first ever UFC event in France starts NOW on @ESPNPlus with Stephanie Egger vs @AiluPerezUFC! pic.twitter.com/4WL3zfUp4l — UFC (@ufc) September 3, 2022

17:15 , Alex Pattle

I'd say Accor Arena is already about 75% full before the first fight and the rest are probably waiting in the long lines outside. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 3, 2022

17:14 , Alex Pattle

What does the first ever French UFC event mean to fans in Paris? Here are a couple of examples captured by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi...

Bruce Buffer just came into the Octagon briefly and his mere presence got an enormous pop. #UFCParis — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) September 3, 2022

17:02 , Alex Pattle

The prelims are about to get under way!

16:38 , Alex Pattle

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently turned down the chance to return to fighting, according to UFC president Dana White.

Nurmagomedov retired unbeaten in 2020, moments after retaining the UFC lightweight title by submitting Justin Gaethje.

The Russian, 33, now primarily trains other fighters, including compatriot and longtime friend Islam Makhachev, who will fight for the lightweight title in October.

Speaking on The Jim Rome Show about the possibility of a Khabib comeback, White had this to say:

Khabib turned down recent comeback opportunity, says UFC president

16:04 , Alex Pattle

Tonight’s co-main event is an important contest, worthy of headlining its own Fight Night as a bout that many fans wanted to see play out over five rounds – rather than the three scheduled for this evening.

It sees former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker take on ex-title challenger Marvin Vettori, with each man looking to stay near the top of the division after recent losses to 185lbs king Israel Adesanya.

Australian Whittaker was outpointed by Adesanya in a close fight in February, two-and-a-half years after losing the middleweight title to the “Last Stylebender” via knockout. Meanwhile, Vettori last competed in October, beating Paulo Costa on points to bounce back from his second decision defeat by Adesanya, who also beat the Italian back in 2018.

Whittaker holds a spot in our pound-for-pound UFC rankings. See where he sits, right here:

The Independent’s pound-for-pound UFC rankings

15:38 , Alex Pattle

Here is a look at the UFC Paris main card:

Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Alessio di Chirico vs Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

William Gomis vs Jarno Errens (featherweight)

Charles Jourdain vs Nathaniel Wood (featherweight)

Nassourdine Imavov vs Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

To see the full prelim line-up, check out our handy article here:

UFC Paris card: Gane vs Tuivasa and all fights this weekend

15:24 , Alex Pattle

Check out our exclusive interview with Britain’s Nathaniel Wood, who competes on the main card at UFC Paris tonight, below:

“When the UFC returned to London in March, after three years away, British fans and fighters combined to produce one of the most memorable Fight Nights in the history of the sport. The Britons thrived in the Octagon that night, while their compatriots punctuated every enthralling moment with incomparable verve. There was one thing missing, however: a hometown fighter to become a hometown hero.

“It could have been Nathaniel Wood. But three days out from UFC London, the 29-year-old’s opponent Vince Morales withdrew from the pair’s bout, as Wood’s long wait for a return to the ring continued.

“Wood, a former Cage Warriors champion, had not stepped foot in the Octagon since a close decision defeat in October 2020, with injuries and the Covid pandemic providing barriers between the bantamweight and the ability to compete.

“‘Ah, mate, it was just… It was a feeling where I thought: Why am I doing this? Should I just become a postman, and go and get a [normal] job?’ Wood tells The Independent, reflecting on the collapsed fight in March.”

Full interview here:

Nathaniel Wood: ‘I thought, why am I doing this? Should I just become a postman?’

15:16 , Alex Pattle

There may be no better man to headline France’s first ever UFC event than Ciryl Gane.

Mixed martial arts’ leading promotion has not exactly had an abundance of French fighters on its roster since its inception in 1993, which is no surprise given the nation did not even legalise the sport until two years ago, but Gane occupies an intriguing place in the timeline of French MMA.

Like many of his combative compatriots, the 32-year-old spent a portion of his career competing abroad. But, having only started training in the sport in 2018 – the same year in which he began his professional career – Gane has not had to wait long for a homecoming. Still, he has more than earned his place in the UFC Paris main event this evening, when he takes on Tai Tuivasa.

Full UFC Paris preview:

UFC Paris represents landmark moment for French MMA

15:08 , Alex Pattle

