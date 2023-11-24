UFC, MMA community celebrates Thanksgiving on social media

Thursday was Thanksgiving in the United States, and plenty of fighters and other figures in the MMA community took time to share the holiday with family, friends and loved ones.

Check below for the top Thanksgiving 2022 celebrations shared on social media.

Georges St-Pierre

Happy Thanksgiving to all my 🇺🇸 friends pic.twitter.com/Q7nEkDTYBs — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) November 23, 2023

Marlon Vera

Oh boy I’m eating this turkey. https://t.co/isZHQFXzr5 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) November 23, 2023

Rachael Ostovich

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz-efl9Or0z

Matt Hughes

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_nLkjOv4w/

Billy Quarantillo

Man chose violence on thanksgiving 😤😤😂 https://t.co/kKGXlURyMj — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) November 23, 2023

Deron Winn

I’m thankful I still got it. Hey @BellatorMMA @PFLMMA let’s work something out. I’m looking to get that strap in 2 years or less. 😤😤 haters gon hate in the comments but that doesn’t change the fact I got that dawg in me. — Deron Winn (@DeronWinn) November 23, 2023

Matt Frevola

Little Thanksgiving Day Throwback Thursday 👊🏻⚔️🦁 pic.twitter.com/BR8L6W8qM4 — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) November 23, 2023

MMA Uncensored

Matt Brown

Happy Steaksgiving! Cuz fuck Turkey! Worst meat out there! If it’s sooo good and you’re sooo excited for this trash why isn’t it there an Outback Turkey house? Or a longhorn turkeyhouse? I don’t care how you cook it either, it sucks! Eat some steak today! Or ham! Let’s go! — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 23, 2023

Johnny Eblen

Thankful I get to punch my friends in the face. Happy thanksgiving 🙂 — Johnny Eblen (@JohnnyEblen) November 23, 2023

Quinton Jackson

Happy thanksgiving everyone. Much love.. enjoy the family time and wear sweatpants to dinner 😉😂 — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) November 23, 2023

Terrance McKinney

Happy thanksgivings yah filthy animals love 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pQrGJZaAVa — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 23, 2023

Roy Nelson

Happy Thanksgiving!

It's time to get dressed up! pic.twitter.com/PxMOQVXiY6 — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) November 23, 2023

Josh Emmett

Jake Paul

So much to be grateful for. Keep your family and friends close and be thankful for the ability to live life freely and pursue your dreams. Happy Thanksgiving. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 23, 2023

Tracy Cortez

Happy thanksgiving 🍁🦃🤎😊 I’m so thankful for my fans, and how hard y’all ride for me 🙏🏽 los amo y muchísimas gracias! Thank you! — Tracy Cortez’s ERA (@TracyCortezmma) November 23, 2023

Randy Costa

Hey I have an idea. Don’t be an asshole and drink&drive tonight. — Randy Costa (@RandyCosta135) November 22, 2023

Megan Anderson

So incredibly thankful for another year with these incredible peeps talking UFC every week!! We couldn't do this without our amazing producers, Ben, Nate, and Alex, as well as all the amazing people working behind the scenes to make sure the show runs smoothly every week! 🥹🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/meXYDZ0LnX — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) November 23, 2023

Heather Hardy

Chris Weidman

Rener Gracie

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_pw5zLKjD/

Maryna Moroz

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_rJgQrHC_/

Yana Santos

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_s4BCrsZt/?img_index=1

Miesha Tate

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_0fgSuBMB/

Daron Cruickshank

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_1kWqx6hl/

Amanda and Nina Nunes

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz_59yVvKCx/

Corey Anderson

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz__JXQO-ir/

Jessica Eye

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0AAL-qvw41/

Sean Strickland

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ACBWmPfMA/

Cub Swanson

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ACx19vFhn/?img_index=1

Tatiana Suarez

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ACT-DPred/

PFL

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0AEuh_pK9j/

Raufeon Stots

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0AFWjqJCyW/

Mike Brown

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0AEhJDO3iQ/?img_index=1

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie