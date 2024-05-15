UFC’s Merab Dvalishvili shares video after ‘huge accident’ during Uber ride, walks away unscathed

UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili considers himself lucky or blessed – or both.

On Tuesday, Dvalishvili shared a video shot on his cell phone moments after he was involved in a multiple-car pileup during an Uber ride in New York. In the video, Dvalishvili appears to be in disbelief as to what just happened while still sitting in the backseat. Discharged airbags can be seen as Dvalishvili exits the vehicle.

“Wow, that’s crazy,” Dvalishvili can be heard saying to himself.

Dvalishvili continued filming as he walked on the street, which showed at least five cars were involved in the crash. At one point, Dvalishvili turned the camera on to himself and explained the situation.

“I am in New York for one day, couple hours, and I got in a huge accident,” he said. “I was in Uber, and our car got hit by some other cars. I was sitting here (points to passenger side). I got hit. Thank God I’m OK.”

You can watch the video below (via X):

🚨BREAKING: No. 1 UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili involved in five car pile-up during Uber ride in New York. 👀 Despite being on the side that was hit and severely damaged, he says he’s doing ok. “I am in New York for one day and couple hours, and I got in a huge… pic.twitter.com/o2fY1n6M6t — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) May 15, 2024

Dvalishvili, the No. 1 UFC contender at 135 pounds, is expected to challenge champion Sean O’Malley later this year. Thankfully it appears this car accident won’t disrupt any planned timing of the fight.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie