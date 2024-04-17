UFC Louisville official for June at KFC Yum! Center

UFC is headed to Louisville, Ky., for the second time in promotion history.

A UFC Fight Night event is official for June 8 at KFC Yum! Center, the promotion announced Wednesday. MMA Junkie was first to report the location and venue as the frontrunner for the event.

Tickets are expected to go on sale soon, but a date has not yet been announced.

WWE will host Friday Night Smackdown in the same venue on June 7, the eve of its TKO Group sister organization’s fight card.

The only other time the promotion held an event in Louisville was more than 13 years ago. On March 3, 2011, it brought UFC on Versus 3, headlined by Diego Sanchez vs. Martin Kampmann, to town.

For the first time in almost 13 years, we’re headed back to The ‘Ville 👏 We’ll see you on June 8th for #UFCLouisville 📍: @KFC_YumCenter pic.twitter.com/AS2xCQAtuI — UFC (@ufc) April 17, 2024

Kentucky’s representation is limited in the UFC. Heavyweight Don’Tale Mayes was born and raised in Louisville, but fights out of Albuquerque, N.M. He’s currently booked to fight April 27 vs. Caio Machado. UFC flyweight Nate Maness resides in Henderson, Ky., but is booked for one week later vs. Jimmy Flick on June 15.

The current June 8 lineup includes:

Jesse Butler vs. Brad Katona

Ludovit Klein vs. Thiago Moises

Miguel Baeza vs. Puna Soriano

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Denise Gomes vs. Eduarda Moura

Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese

Rayanne Amanda vs. Puja Tomar

Taylor Lapilus vs. Cody Stamann

Carlos Prates vs. Charlie Radtke

Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos

