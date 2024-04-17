Advertisement

UFC Louisville official for June at KFC Yum! Center

Nolan King
·1 min read

UFC is headed to Louisville, Ky., for the second time in promotion history.

A UFC Fight Night event is official for June 8 at KFC Yum! Center, the promotion announced Wednesday. MMA Junkie was first to report the location and venue as the frontrunner for the event.

Tickets are expected to go on sale soon, but a date has not yet been announced.

WWE will host Friday Night Smackdown in the same venue on June 7, the eve of its TKO Group sister organization’s fight card.

The only other time the promotion held an event in Louisville was more than 13 years ago. On March 3, 2011, it brought UFC on Versus 3, headlined by Diego Sanchez vs. Martin Kampmann, to town.

Kentucky’s representation is limited in the UFC. Heavyweight Don’Tale Mayes was born and raised in Louisville, but fights out of Albuquerque, N.M. He’s currently booked to fight April 27 vs. Caio Machado. UFC flyweight Nate Maness resides in Henderson, Ky., but is booked for one week later vs. Jimmy Flick on June 15.

The current June 8 lineup includes:

  • Jesse Butler vs. Brad Katona

  • Ludovit Klein vs. Thiago Moises

  • Miguel Baeza vs. Puna Soriano

  • Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

  • Denise Gomes vs. Eduarda Moura

  • Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese

  • Rayanne Amanda vs. Puja Tomar

  • Taylor Lapilus vs. Cody Stamann

  • Carlos Prates vs. Charlie Radtke

  • Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

  • John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie