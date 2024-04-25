UFC Louisville lineup announced: Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby, but no main event official

The UFC Louisville fight card is near completion.

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes vs. Dustin Jacoby is the newest addition to the June 8 event at KFC Yum! Center.

The promotion made that bout and 12 other fights official on Thursday, but still no main event has been announced by the promotion.

Reyes (12-4 MMA, 6-4 UFC) looks to snap a four-fight skid that began with his controversial title challenge loss against Jon Jones in February 2020. Reyes most recently competed in November 2022 when he was knocked out by Ryan Spann. He was booked twice against Carlos Ulberg thereafter. Ulberg was withdrawn from the first scheduling due to injury, and Reyes pulled out of the second due to a blood clot issue.

Jacoby (19-8-1 MMA, 7-5-1 UFC) has become a staple of the upper half of the promotion’s light heavyweight division. He enters the bout with three losses in his four most recent outings. Jacoby most recently competed in December, when he lost a close, exciting battle to Alonzo Menifield by unanimous decision.

With the current June 8 fight card includes:

Dustin Jacoby vs. Dominick Reyes

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios

Miguel Baeza vs. Puna Soriano

Ludovit Klein vs. Thiago Moises

Carlos Prates vs. Charlie Radtke

Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos

Jesse Butler vs. Brad Katona

Denise Gomes vs. Eduarda Moura

Taylor Lapilus vs. Cody Stamann

Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese

Montana De La Rosa vs. Andrea Lee

Rayanne Amanda vs. Puja Tomar

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie