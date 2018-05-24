UFC Liverpool Loses Bout with Only 72 Hours to Fight Time

Davey Grant - TUF 18 Finale weigh-in

The UFC Fight Night 130 card slated for Sunday in Liverpool, England, lost a bout on Thursday.

A planned main card bout between Davey Grant (9-3) and Manny Bermudez (11-0) has been nixed with just 48 hours to go until fight time. Grant was removed from the bout after it was discovered that he had a staph infection. The news was first reported by MMANYTT.

Grant had been hoping to bounce back from a loss to Damian Stasiak in October. Bermudez, meanwhile, had been planning to keep his spotless record intact, and add another victory to his Octagon debut win over Albert Morales.

With the cancellation of Grant vs. Bermudez, UFC Fight Night 130 is expected to move forward with 11 bouts, although UFC officials had not yet confirmed which preliminary bout would be elevated to the main card.

UFC Fight Night 130 is headlined by a welterweight showdown between No. 1 contender Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson and fast-rising youngster Darren Till.