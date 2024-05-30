UFC legend Nick Diaz booked for Abu Dhabi card alongside Tony Ferguson

UFC legend Nick Diaz will return to the Octagon in August, facing Vicente Luque in a Fight Night co-main event.

Diaz did not compete between 2015 and 2021, and the 40-year-old is now returning from a three-year absence, as he prepares to fight in Abu Dhabi.

The American will face Brazil’s Luque at welterweight, before Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov meet in the main event.

Diaz, who challenged Georges St-Pierre for the 170lbs title in 2013 and fought middleweight icon Anderson Silva in 2015, last fought in September 2021; he retired in the third round against former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler.

Elsewhere on the card, veteran and fan favourite Tony Ferguson aims to snap a seven-fight losing streak, as he fights Michael Chiesa.

American Ferguson, a former interim lightweight champion, is moving up to welterweight for the bout. Most recently, the 40-year-old lost to Paddy Pimblett in December.

Chiesa is also seeking to snap a skid of defeats, having lost his last three fights.