UFC lays groundwork for Denver return in July

The UFC has laid the groundwork for a return to Denver for the first time since 2018.

While no location has been officially announced for the UFC Fight Night event July 13, the promotion has applied for, and received, an event permit to hold a card on that date at Ball Arena, Colorado Combative Sports Commission representative Lee Rasizer confirmed Thursday to MMA Junkie.

News of a Denver return was first reported by Ariel Helwani after it was mentioned by UFC featherweight Billy Quarantillo on X. The event was previously linked to a potential location in Tampa, Fla.

If officially confirmed, the event will mark the eighth the promotion has held in November 2018, headlined by Yair Rodriguez vs. Chan Sung Jung, which ended in legendary fashion.

UFC vice president of regulatory affairs Marc Ratner told MMA Junkie in 2021 the promotion had no intent of going to Colorado after it approved a non-ABC ruleset to accommodate a ONE Championship event. What has changed since then is unclear, but all signs point toward Denver on July 13.

The current July 13 fight card includes:

Mariya Agapova vs. Luana Santos

Viviane Araujo vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Loosa

Mike Malott vs. Gilbert Urbina

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage

Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez

