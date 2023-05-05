How to watch UFC 288: Schedule, where to stream Sterling vs. Cejudo and more

Want to watch Aljamain Sterling defend his title belt against Henry Cejudo? Here's how to follow all the UFC action inside the Octagon this Saturday.

(Photo: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images)

UFC 288 is warming up for tomorrow night! This Saturday, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo will step out of retirement and back into the Octagon opposite bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. If you’re looking for ways to watch this weekend's battle for the bantamweight title, know this: UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo will be available only as a pay-per-view fight through ESPN+, with prelims streaming free on the platform for subscribers and early prelims also playing on UFC Fight Pass.

Don't want to miss out on the action this weekend? Here’s how to watch UFC 288, including how to order the pay-per-view event, start times and fight card details, how to livestream the fight free with a VPN and more.

How to watch UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo

Stream UFC from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN $7 at ExpressVPN

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Early prelims start time: 6 p.m. ET

Prelims start time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card start time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

TV/streaming: ESPN+

Free livestream: VPN

Where to stream UFC 288 main card and prelims

(Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images) ESPN+ UFC 288 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 288 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $124.98. UFC 288 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $10 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. $10 at ESPN+

(Photo: ExpressVPN) Stream UFC from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune in to a much more affordable UFC livestream this weekend as opposed to paying that high PPV price. In the UK, many UFC events are broadcast live on BT Sport and don’t require you to purchase the fight through PPV. A contract-free subscription to BT Sport costs about $38 per month, and paired with a VPN, will let you livestream this Saturday's fight at a major discount. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities. New users can save 49% and get an extra three months free when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money back guarantee. $7 at ExpressVPN

What time does the UFC fight start?

UFC is heading to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for the first time in more than three years on Saturday. The fight will kick off with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET, followed by prelims at 8 p.m. ET and the main pay-per-view event scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC this weekend?

Saturday's UFC main event will see Aljamain Sterling step into the Octagon opposite Henry Cejudo. This fight will mark Cejudo's first since his abrupt retirement back in 2020.

The co-main event will feature a clash in the welterweight division between top contenders Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad.

The main card has seen one shake up so far ahead of Saturday's fight, with Bryce Mitchell stepping out of his scheduled fight against Movsar Evloev. Diego Lopes is currently set to take his place.

UFC 288 full card (subject to change)

Main card: 10 p.m. ET (PPV through ESPN+)

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (C) (-105) vs. Henry Cejudo (-115)

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad

Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell Diego Lopes vs. Movsar Evloev

Featherweight: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Prelims: 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Welterweight: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Women's strawweight: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Early prelims: 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+, UFC FightPass)

Heavyweight: Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Flyweight: Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro

Bantamweight: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz

