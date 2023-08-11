UFC hopefuls Andre Lima, Rickson Zenidim to battle on Dana White’s Contender Series

Two of Brazil’s top flyweights will fight for the possibility to earn a UFC contract this fall.

Andre Lima and Rickson Zenidim will collide in front of the UFC brass Oct. 10 at the final Dana White’s Contender Series event of Season 7. The card takes place at the UFC Apex.

Two people with knowledge of the booking recently informed MMA Junkie of the matchup but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Lima (6-0) rides high off a win in his LFA debut in July during which he finished Igor Taylon with elbows. The finish was his fifth knockout/TKO in six professional fights. He trains out of Tim Mineiro in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Zenidim (14-1) gets booked for the season time on Season 7 after visa issues forced him out of an Aug. 8 bout vs. Kevin Borjas. With travel papers in hand, Zenidim is only 24 but already has 15 professional MMA bouts under his belt. Though he has two career TKOs, a whopping 12 of his wins have been submissions.

With the addition, the DWCS 66 lineup includes:

Torrez Finney vs. Yuri Panferov

Jair Farias vs. Connor Matthews

Isa Issakov vs. Marquel Mederos

Rami Hamed vs. Raimond Magomedaliev

Andre Lima vs. Rickson Zenidim

Check out the full Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 7 lineup here.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie