UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture injured in ATV accident

Former UFC two-division champion Randy Couture and his girlfriend, Mindy Robinson, were injured on Monday in at ATV accident on his ranch in Flagstaff, Ariz.

TMZ Sports first reported the news, which was confirmed by Couture's longtime agent, Sam Spira.

"Randy Couture and his girlfriend Mindy (Robinson) were involved in a Quad (ATV) accident late last night on his ranch just outside of Flagstaff, Arizona," Spira said.

"As a result of the accident, later (Tuesday), Randy will be having some orthopedic surgery. He (and Mindy) are expected to make a full recovery."

The accident happened nearly 11 months after Couture suffered a heart attack. The UFC Hall of Famer had surgery to clear an occluded artery and install a stint.

