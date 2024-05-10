A UFC Hall of Famer is bringing fights to the Central Valley, where he got his start

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber is bringing high-profile fights to the Central Valley through cross-promotional events – but not too long ago “The California Kid” was headlining those same fights, all for the love of a sport that was still relatively new.

When Urijah Faber’s MMA career began, the UFC had no men’s 135-pound division and there was nowhere in California to even fight.

“The only place you were going to fight is on a reservation,” President of Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat Tom Anderson said.

Anderson and Faber have worked together through the A1 Combat promotion since 2022.

Anderson says when Faber returned to the Central Valley to work with Tachi Palace, Anderson learned the full scope of Faber’s legacy with MMA in the Central Valley.

“That period in California, MMA wasn’t sanctioned,” Anderson said. “There weren’t guys making a ton of money in the sport.”

Anderson says Faber wasn’t motivated by money and that passion for fighting translates into Urijah’s passion for bringing up fighters through the ranks.

“It’s all about his team and his fighters,” Anderson said.

Faber’s Team Alpha Male martial arts school launched in 2004, helped spark the careers of countless UFC fighters including TJ Dillashaw, Cody Gardbrant, Joseph Benavides, Josh Emmet and Song Yadong.

Anderson says A1 Combat has provided a breeding ground for fighters to make their name, further cementing Urijah’s name as a mentor and leader.

“Now with the promotion, there’s a platform for everybody in California to jump on and get in the spotlight,” Anderson said. “He’s given a lot back.”

Anderson also cited Urijah’s Combat U initiative, in partnership with Sacrament State.

“You can get a scholarship to Sacramento State and train boxing, muay Thai, and wrestling at his gym as you’re getting an education.”

On May 24 and 25, Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat will partner with 559 Fights for a two-day event at the Visalia Convention Center.

Attendees on May 24, will get to see local fighters duke it out on the 559 Fights card, Anderson says the fighters on that Saturday highlight the vast talent the Central Valley has to offer.

“I would say it’s the best amateur show in the country,” Anderson said. “104 shows later and they’re still going.”

On May 25, attendees can not only see high-profile fighters from A1 Combat but also the return of the “California Kid” Urijah Faber to the valley as he takes on Jeff Glover in a combat jiu-jitsu match.

