UFC's Guram Kutateladze calls out own split-decision win as 'No. 1 bulls---'

Guram Kutateladze captured a win in his UFC debut on Saturday, but it was not without some controversy.

The Georgian fighter eked out a split decision win against Mateusz Gamrot in the preliminary card of UFC Fight Island 6 in Abu Dhabi. Some felt Gamrot deserved the win, and that group included the victor.

Guram Kutateladze calls out own UFC win

During his postfight interview, Kutateladze openly questioned the judge’s decision to give him the win. He used some colorful language to do so.

“This is number one bulls---. I’m an honest man… It wasn’t my fight.”



Humble and honest in victory, @guram_dze doesn’t believe he beat Mateusz Gamrot at #UFCFightIsland6 pic.twitter.com/GsNUmbNPi7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 17, 2020

Kutateladze’s analysis:

“It's not my fight. It's bulls---, No. 1 bulls---. I'm an honest man. Me and this guy worked hard, but with the result, it wasn't my fight. The guy did how many takedowns? I'm sorry to say that, but it wasn't my fight. I don’t know how the judges score it. Thank you so much, of course. I’m not happy, because this is is not what I was waiting for, but hey, Gamrot, brother, you are a warrior. Thank you so much, brother.”

Even if Kutateladze did not display the game he wanted, he at least showcased some brutal honesty.

UFC’s stats bear out Kutateladze’s skepticism of his win, as Gamrot apparently landed more total strikes (69-43), more significant strikes (52-37) and takedowns (5-0). However, those numbers don’t tell the whole story of the fight, and two judges saw enough in the other aspects of the fight to give it to Kutateladze.

