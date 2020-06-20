UFC Vegas 3 live blog: Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov meet in main event

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card from the UFC Apex features top heavyweights in action as Curtis Blaydes meets Alexander Volkov in the main event.

Blaydes and Volkov are both coming off solid wins, but Blaydes holds the edge in how impressive he looked in his last fight, a second round knockout of former champion Junior Dos Santos in January. Volkov on the other hand went three rounds in November with former NFL All-Pro Greg Hardy and earned the unanimous decision victory in Moscow.

Blaydes (13-2-1) enters the fight as a -400 favorite at the MGM Grand Sports Book while Volkov (31-7) is coming in at +310.

UFC Vegas 3 main card (LIVE now on ESPN/ESPN+)

Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

Josh Emmett def. Shane Burgos via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 29-27)

Raquel Pennington def. Marion Reneau via unanimous decision (29-28 x 2, 30-27)

Belal Muhammad def. Lyman Good via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Jim Miller def. Roosevelt Roberts via submission (arm bar) at 2:25 of R1

UFC Vegas 3 prelims card full results

Bobby Green def. Clay Guida via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x 2)

Tecia Torres def. Brianna Van Buren via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Marc-André Barriault def. Oskar Piechota via TKO (punches) at 4:50 of R2

Gillian Robertson def. Cortney Casey via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:36 of R3

Justin Jaynes def. Frank Camacho via TKO (punches) at :41 of R1

Lauren Murphy def. Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision (30-27 x 2, 29-28)

Austin Hubbard def. Max Rohskopf via TKO (corner stoppage) at 5:00 of R2

UFC Vegas 3 live blog

