UFC full fight video: Watch Conor McGregor’s history-making KO of Eddie Alvarez

Conor McGregor has been key to a lot of big UFC moments in his time with the promotion.

But perhaps none was bigger than when he became the first fighter in UFC history to hold two titles at the same time.

McGregor was featherweight champion following a 12-second knockout of longtime champion Jose Aldo in December 2015. In November 2016, he returned at UFC 205 at Madison Square Garden, arguably the most famous fight venue in the world, and took the lightweight crown, too.

McGregor dominated Eddie Alvarez and eventually put him away with a second-round TKO to become a dual champ in front of a packed house, many of whom were there in support of the Irish superstar.

Monday, McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) and Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA, 2-3 UFC) will be in Dublin for a news conference with UFC CEO Dana White at 3Arena ahead of their UFC 303 main event June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

