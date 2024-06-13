UFC free fight: Tatsuro Taira blasts through Carlos Hernandez in TKO win

Tatsuro Taira looks to be the real deal, and there’s no better indication of that than his most recent outing.

Back in December, Taira stepped into the UFC octagon for his fifth time to face Carlos Hernandez at UFC Fight Night 233. It was a flawless and dominant showing from the Japanese fighter, he controlled Hernandez using his grappling in the first round, and then his striking in the second to put an end to the contest.

You can watch Taira’s latest TKO win in the video above.

Taira (15-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) returns this Saturday in his first UFC main event. He takes on former title challenger Alex Perez (25-8 MMA, 7-4 UFC) in the headliner of UFC on ESPN 58, which goes down at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

