UFC free fight: Ryan Spann starches Dominick Reyes in 80 seconds

Ryan Spann scored his third consecutive first-round finish when he welcomed Dominick Reyes back to the octagon.

The Fortis MMA fighter faced Reyes last November at UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in New York, and it didn’t take him long to stop the former title challenger.

Spann was able to immediately hurt Reyes, tagging him with an overhand right followed by a stiff left jab. A slip by Reyes allowed Spann to latch onto his neck for a standing guillotine, but Reyes broke free. Shortly after, Spann caught Reyes coming in with a lightening fast left shot, which put him out cold. The follow-up on the ground landed, but Reyes was already out.

Related

Ryan Spann def. Dominick Reyes at UFC 281: Best photos

Spann (21-7 MMA, 7-2 UFC) returns to action Saturday when he takes on Nikita Krylov (29-9 MMA, 10-7 UFC) in the main event of UFC Fight Night 220 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+.

Before he faces Krylov, relive Spann’s finish of Reyes in the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 220.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie