UFC free fight: Paulo Costa outslugs Luke Rockhold in wild Fight of the Night

Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold gave fans one of the most bizarre, but fun fights in recent memory.

The two middleweight veterans got into a brawl for 15 minutes – with starts and stops – in the co-main event of UFC 278 back in 2022. It was a bloody and back-and-forth affair that had both fighters completely spent at the end of the contest. In the end, Costa was able to get his hand raised and leave as the winner.

You can watch Costa’s gutsy performance in the video above.

Costa (14-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) returns to the octagon to take on former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland (28-6 MMA, 15-6 UFC). The two battle in the co-main event of UFC 302 on Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

