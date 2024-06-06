UFC free fight: Nassourdine Imavov defeats Joaquin Buckley in home turf

Nassourdine Imavov got to give his people one of his best career performances.

Fighting in his home country of France in September 2022, Imavov defeated dangerous striker Joaquin Buckley in a unanimous decision. Imavov had success on the feet and on the ground, reminding everyone why he’s a force to be reckoned with.

You can watch Imavov’s win over Buckley in the video above.

Nassourdine Imavov (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) returns to the cage this Saturday in the main event of UFC on ESPN 57, which takes place at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. He takes on former UFC middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-6 MMA, 10-6 UFC).

