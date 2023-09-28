UFC free fight: Khamzat Chimaev runs through Li Jingliang, gets first-round submission win

Khamzat Chimaev has taken the UFC by storm, running through his opposition, and that includes Li Jingliang.

In October 2021, Chimaev fought Li Jingliang in a welterweight contest at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi. The fight lasted a little more than three minutes. Chimaev closed the distance, took down “The Leech,” got his back and submitted him with a rear-naked choke.

It was a dominant showing that got Chimaev a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

You can watch the video of Chimaev’s third UFC fight in the video above.

Chimaev returns to the cage Oct. 21 against Paulo Costa at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi. The bout marks his return to 185 pounds.

Chimaev hasn’t fought since September 2022, when he quickly submitted Kevin Holland in the first round of a 180-pound catchweight fight. Holland was a last-minute opponent switch when Chimaev’s big weight miss caused the changing of matchups.

Costa also hasn’t fought in more than a year. He most recently fought in August 2022, when he defeated Luke Rockhold in a wild Fight of the Night contest. Prior to that, he was on a two-fight skid.

