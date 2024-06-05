UFC free fight: Jared Cannonier goes to war with Marvin Vettori in wild Fight of the Night

Jared Cannonier is still a threat in the UFC middleweight division, and he proved that in his most recent outing.

In June 2023, Cannonier went toe-to-toe with middleweight bruiser Marvin Vettori. It was a wild scrap that won the Fight of the Night award, and ended with Cannonier’s hand raised. The victory put Cannonier on a two-fight winning streak since he lost to Israel Adesanya in a title fight.

You can watch Cannonier’s gutsy win in the video above.

Cannonier (17-6 MMA, 10-6 UFC) returns to the cage Saturday in the main event of UFC on ESPN 57, which takes place at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. He takes on Nassourdine Imavov (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) in a middleweight bout.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 57.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie